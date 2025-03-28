62% of Americans Say Hegseth Should Be Fired for Leaking War Plans

"In most at-will states, people can be fired for far less serious mistakes—employers don't need a major infraction to let someone go," Post this

A similar share, 58%, say he should definitely (31%) or probably (27%) resign, while 23% say he should not and 18% are unsure.

Americans say regular workers would be fired for less

When asked what would happen to a typical employee who shared classified information, 71% say the worker would definitely (41%) or probably (30%) be fired. Just 9% say the worker probably or definitely wouldn't be fired, and 20% are unsure.

Additionally, most Americans agree that regular employees are often let go for less serious infractions. 41% strongly agree and 33% somewhat agree with this statement, while only 9% disagree and 17% are unsure.

"In most at-will states, people can be fired for far less serious mistakes—employers don't need a major infraction to let someone go," says ResumeTemplates' Chief Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "When an issue involves national security or classified information, the consequences often depend on the person's position, the sensitivity of the information, and internal relationships. High-level roles come with increased scrutiny, which makes it even more critical to be cautious about communication. At the very least, this situation raises important questions about whether clear policies are in place and what accountability measures should follow."

Methodology

This survey was commissioned by ResumeTemplates.com and conducted via Pollfish on March 26, 2025. It includes responses from a nationally representative sample of 1,250 U.S. residents.

Media Contact

Abigail Davis, ResumeTemplates.com, 8007197459, [email protected]

SOURCE ResumeTemplates.com