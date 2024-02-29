63% of US Businesses Will Use ISO 20022. Financial Institutions are Not Ready to Meet Demand.

The survey results highlight the immediate market opportunity for FIs to capitalize on existing customer demand for intelligent payment routing and embedded banking services enabled by ISO 20022 messaging standards. Post this

ISO 20022 presents various benefits for FIs, including improved payment services, strengthened customer relationships, and diversified revenue streams. Furthermore, it offers unparalleled flexibility, interoperability, and efficiency compared to legacy formats, positioning FIs for long-term success in an increasingly digital economy.

The survey results highlight the immediate market opportunity for FIs to capitalize on existing customer demand for intelligent payment routing and embedded banking services enabled by ISO 20022 messaging standards.

With the March 2025 deadline looming, FIs face the critical task of implementing a cohesive strategy and selecting a suitable vendor partner to navigate the complexities of ISO 20022. Failure to do so could leave FIs at a competitive disadvantage and expose them to operational risks in an evolving landscape.

"The transition to ISO 20022 is more than a technical upgrade—it's a strategic move to enhance efficiency, interoperability, and security in payment systems," remarked Erika Baumann, Director of Commercial Banking & Payments for Datos, "FIs must embrace this change to remain competitive and future-proof their operations."

According to Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO of Finzly, "As the industry normalizes ISO 20022 as the primary message standard, FIs must act decisively to secure their position in the evolving financial ecosystem. By embracing ISO 20022, FIs can meet today's demands and anticipate tomorrow's needs, driving innovation and growth in the digital age. Finzly is well-positioned to meet certification deadlines for Fedwire migration to ISO 20022 with all its Fedwire clients, while also supporting other financial institutions seeking to transition to an ISO 20022-native solution for their Fedwire processing."

To download the full Datos report, please go here.

About Finzly

Finzly empowers banks, fintechs, and businesses to seamlessly offer and access financial services in an open, connected, embedded, and real-time ecosystem. At the core of this infrastructure is FinzlyOS, a modern, cloud-based, API-enabled operating system that serves as a parallel payment processing platform to a bank's core. Finzly offers a wide range of turnkey banking solutions, including a multi-rail payment for traditional payments on ACH and wires, instant payments on FedNow and RTP, foreign exchange, trade finance, compliance, and commercial banking digital experiences. Learn more about Finzly's game-changing solutions by visiting http://www.finzly.com

About Datos

Datos Insights delivers the most comprehensive and industry-specific data and advice to the companies trusted to protect and grow the world's assets, and to the technology and service providers who support them. Staffed by experienced industry executives, researchers, and consultants, we support the world's most progressive banks, insurers, investment firms, and technology companies through a mix of insights and advisory subscriptions, data services, custom projects and consulting, conferences, and executive councils. Visit us on the web and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Cognito, Finzly, +1 917 246 2775, finzly@cognitomedia.com, http://www.finzly.com

Twitter

SOURCE Finzly