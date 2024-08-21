6AM Run Introduces Marathon Training Stack in Time for Marathon Season

6AM Run, the first supplement company dedicated to supporting cardio runners, is announcing the launch of its Marathon Training Stack. This comprehensive supplement stack, designed specifically for marathon runners, includes three of 6AM Run's flagship products: Sprint, Marathon, and Finishline. Together, these products provide everything a runner needs for pre-run energy, hydration during the run, and post-run recovery for marathon training.
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 6AM Run, the first supplement company dedicated to supporting cardio runners, is announcing the launch of its Marathon Training Stack. This comprehensive supplement stack, designed specifically for marathon runners, includes three of 6AM Run's flagship products: Sprint, Marathon, and Finishline.
Together, these products provide everything a runner needs for pre-run energy, hydration during the run, and post-run recovery for marathon training. As marathon season approaches, 6AM Run's Marathon Training Stack is poised to become an essential part of every runner's regimen. Sprint is designed to give runners a clean, sustained energy boost without the crash, making it ideal for those early morning runs or intense speed workouts. Marathon keeps runners hydrated and maintains their electrolyte balance, preventing dehydration and fatigue during long training sessions. Finishline is packed with essential nutrients to support muscle recovery, reduce soreness, and get runners back on their feet faster.
"Our mission at 6AM Run has always been to empower runners by providing them with the tools they need to achieve their best performance," said Hami Mahani, Founder of 6AM Run. "The key to successful marathon training is consistency and proper nutrition," added Mahani. "Our Marathon Training Stack ensures that runners are fueled, hydrated, and recovered, so they can keep pushing their limits day after day."
6AM Run's Marathon Training Stack is now available for purchase on their website. Runners looking to elevate their training and performance are encouraged to visit https://6amrun.com to learn more.
About 6AM Run
6AM Run is a supplement company dedicated to supporting the unique needs of cardio runners. Founded by Hami Mahani, 6AM Run provides high-quality supplements that enhance energy, endurance, and recovery, helping runners achieve their personal best. For more information, visit https://6amrun.com.
Media Contact
Hami Mahani, 6AM Run, 1 3025210023, [email protected], https://6amrun.com
SOURCE 6AM Run
Share this article