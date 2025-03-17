6th Annual Infraday Texas to Convene State's Top Infrastructure Leaders in Austin

"Texas' infrastructure is at a turning point, and Infraday Texas 2025 will unite leaders, innovators, and decision-makers shaping its future," said Ken Bauco, CEO of Infraday. "From AI-driven planning to smart mobility and grid resilience, this event delivers key insights to drive real progress." Post this

"Texas is at a pivotal moment where bold investments, smart planning, and technological innovation must come together to modernize our infrastructure," said Ken Bauco, CEO of Infraday. "At Infraday Texas 2025, we are bringing together the decision-makers and innovators who are shaping the future of the state's infrastructure. From AI-driven infrastructure planning and smart mobility solutions to grid resilience and climate adaptation, this year's event will deliver the critical insights and strategies needed to address Texas' infrastructure challenges head-on."

Key Sessions and Featured Speakers at Infraday Texas 2025:

Keynote: Texas Infrastructure at a Crossroads – A discussion on the state's evolving infrastructure landscape with Caroline Mays (Texas Department of Transportation), John Hall (HARC), Michele Bryant (Austin Energy), and Mike Trimble ( City of Kyle, TX ).

(Texas Department of Transportation), (HARC), (Austin Energy), and ( ). Smart Infrastructure & the Future of Texas – Insights from Fede Rodrigo (Ferrovial), James Earp ( City of Hutto ), Kirk Scanlon ( City of Austin ), and Phil Green (City of Manor) on how AI, IoT, and digital twins are transforming infrastructure development.

– Insights from (Ferrovial), ( ), ( ), and (City of Manor) on how AI, IoT, and digital twins are transforming infrastructure development. Building Resilient Communities – A deep dive into climate adaptation and infrastructure resilience with Douglas Melnick ( City of San Antonio ), Lonnie Hunt (Deep East Texas Council of Governments), and Marc Coudert ( City of Austin ).

( ), (Deep East Texas Council of Governments), and ( ). The Role of AI and Data in Infrastructure Planning – Featuring Anil Mirmira (Harris County Toll Road Authority), Jason Deckman (City of Temple), Omar Elbagalati (Michelin), and Sirwan Shahooei ( City of Lewisville ) on how data-driven technologies are reshaping infrastructure management.

(City of Temple), Omar Elbagalati (Michelin), and Sirwan Shahooei ( ) on how data-driven technologies are reshaping infrastructure management. Future-Ready Transportation – Discussions with Amy Atchley (Austin Energy), Brendon Wheeler (NCTCOG), Kammy Horne (Mpact), and Sharmila Mukherjee (CapMetro) on EV equity, transit electrification, and long-term mobility planning.

(Austin Energy), (NCTCOG), (Mpact), and (CapMetro) on EV equity, transit electrification, and long-term mobility planning. Water Infrastructure & Sustainability – A panel exploring water conservation, sustainable supply management, and infrastructure modernization, featuring Brandon Thomas (New Braunfels Utilities), Dalton Rice ( City of Kerrville ), David Olson (City of Temple), and L'Oreal Stepney (Texas Water Development Board).

(New Braunfels Utilities), ( ), (City of Temple), and L'Oreal Stepney (Texas Water Development Board). Building a Resilient Power Grid for Texas – A look at the future of energy infrastructure with Carolyn LaFleur (GTI Energy), Joe Hayden (GridBeyond), and Zach Dell (Base Power Company).

Exclusive Pre-Event Reception – April 1, 2025

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network at a special welcome reception on April 1 at the Bullock Texas State History Museum. This exclusive event will feature a guided tour of Texas infrastructure artifacts, highlighting the historical evolution of the state's infrastructure.

"Infraday Texas is more than just a conference—it's where public and private sector leaders come together to drive meaningful change," added Bauco. "We're providing a platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and develop actionable solutions for Texas' biggest infrastructure challenges. Whether you're involved in transportation, energy, water, digital infrastructure, or financing, this is the event to be at in 2025."

For more information and to register for Infraday Texas 2025, visit www.infraday.com/texas.

About Infraday

Infraday is the leading infrastructure event series in the United States, bringing together public and private sector leaders to explore cutting-edge trends, investments, and innovations in transportation, energy, water, and digital infrastructure. Through its regional events, Infraday fosters meaningful discussions that drive actionable solutions to modern infrastructure challenges.

