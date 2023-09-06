6th Street Consulting Successfully Executes Digital Transformation for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

With the help and partnership of 6th Street Consulting, we were able to execute a migration, redesign, and content consolidation within a minimal timeframe. The team was focused on providing a high-end user experience while utilizing innovative cloud solutions and processes. Tweet this

This project encompassed custom SharePoint solutions enabling custom security capabilities, integration with many external applications, and manual redesign and rebuilding of 1,000 classic pages to take advantage of Modern SharePoint pages. The project successfully reorganized the information architecture, consolidating approximately 200 subsites into 79 site collections, linked seamlessly utilizing a Hub-site architecture.

An innovative feature of the project was the development of custom role/location-based content targeting, also known as "impersonation", that allows staff and faculty to view content based on their role and/or location dynamically and in real-time.

6th Street Consulting further implemented custom "modern" search functionality, replacing the legacy integration solution with an Azure cloud-based services API, offering restricted and open access. In addition, API integration provides an at-a-glance experience for students to quickly see their enrollment status, action items, and flight/meal credits without logging into separate systems. This extensible framework now supports approximately six external systems, including PeopleSoft, TeamDynamix, Workday, Atrium, Azure AD, and Microsoft Graph.

The system's launch saw an impressive response, with around 20,000 active users within a few hours, resulting in more than 300,000 SharePoint REST API requests. To address the throttling of SharePoint REST API calls by Microsoft, the team at 6th Street Consulting was able to swiftly build and deploy a solution to provide the same level of functionality while reducing SharePoint REST API calls by over 90%.

Ro Kolakowski, CEO of 6th Street Consulting, said, "We take immense pride in our collaboration with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on this digital transformation of significant scale. Embry-Riddle's dedication to innovation and providing an optimal digital experience for their community resonates with our commitment to excellence and client success.

Amanda Murawski, Executive Director of Web Strategy at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University said, "With the help and partnership of 6th Street Consulting, we were able to execute a migration, redesign, and content consolidation within a minimal timeframe. The team was focused on providing a high-end user experience while utilizing innovative cloud solutions and processes."

About 6th Street Consulting

6th Street Consulting, a pioneering business and technology management firm, specializes in Microsoft 365, Teams, Viva, SharePoint, and cloud solutions. With a core philosophy of prioritizing business needs, the firm aligns growth strategies with a dynamic, future-oriented approach. Their unique consulting methodology delivers inventive, strategic, user-centric, and IT-friendly solutions. For additional information about 6th Street Consulting and its services, visit https://6sc.com

About Embry-Riddle

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, established in 1925, has a prestigious heritage in the aerospace and aviation industries. With over 150,000 alumni, the university's graduates drive innovation and ensure the safety and productivity of these sectors. Operating from campuses in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Prescott, Arizona, and through its state-of-the-art online Worldwide Campus, it offers degree programs across both aviation-related and non-aviation-related industries. Embry-Riddle is dedicated to fostering a diverse, inclusive environment, celebrating differences, and encouraging self-expression. Its extensive alumni network offers graduates a global community and lifelong career opportunities. For more information about Embry-Riddle, please visit: https://erau.edu

Media Contact

Evan Lamont, 6th Street Consulting, 1 562-537-6936, [email protected], https://6sc.com

SOURCE 6th Street Consulting