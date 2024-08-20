7,000+ Students Choose Texas Connections Academy For the 2024-2025 School Year

At Texas Connections Academy, we pride ourselves on providing a high-quality education and leveraging the advantages that the online platform allows us to individualize our instruction. Post this

"At Texas Connections Academy, we pride ourselves on providing a high-quality education and leveraging the advantages that the online platform allows us to individualize our instruction," Darla Gardner, Texas Connections Academy executive director, said. "Additionally, we include many of the experiences students would have in an in-person learning environment such as field trips and graduation ceremonies."

Texas Connections Academy's teachers work hard to foster meaningful connections by providing individualized student attention and a positive, engaging learning environment. Students have regular opportunities to share ideas, compare experiences, and have fun learning with their peers through online classroom sessions.

Texas Connections Academy recently received high marks and is considered a high-quality academic option according to its 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with the full-time online public school.

According to the survey, 94 percent of parents would recommend Texas Connections Academy to parents whose children are not enrolled in the program. Ninety-seven percent of parents say the Texas Connections Academy program gives them greater opportunity to be more involved with their child's education and 96 percent of the parents agree the curriculum is high quality. Additionally, 97% of parents believe their child is receiving a quality education with Texas Connections Academy.

"Our parents appreciate the quality of the education and also the flexibility their children have learning in a home-based environment," said Gardner, "Academics are only part of the role that we play for our students. We also work with them to cultivate fundamental life skills that will help them succeed now and in the future."

Texas Connections Academy students have diverse backgrounds and educational histories. They choose online education for many reasons, including the need for an alternative to a traditional school setting, to learn at their own pace, to overcome health challenges or bullying or for a flexible learning schedule.

Enrollment for Texas Connections Academy's 2024-25 school year is still open and capacity is limited. Families interested in Texas Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information or to begin the enrollment process, visit http://www.TexasConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

About Texas Connections Academy

Texas Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school for students in grades 3-12. Operating as an approved Houston Independent School District (HISD) External Performance Contract Campus and accredited through HISD, Texas Connections Academy creates a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers help to build fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students determine how they learn best. At Texas Connections Academy, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For information, visit http://www.TexasConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

Survey Methodology

Connections Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2024 survey was conducted from January 15 to February 26 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online.

Media Contact

Michele Voelkening, Connections Academy, 702-610-4064, [email protected], https://www.connectionsacademy.com/texas-virtual-school/

SOURCE Texas Connections Academy