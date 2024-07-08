7-Eleven, Inc. Raises More Than $3 Million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® at 33rd Annual Miracle Tournament & Celebration Dinner

"Year in and year out, they [7-Eleven, Inc.] amaze us with their passion for our cause. Together with their customers, employees, vendors and Franchise Owners, the impact of their fundraising efforts is helping us change kids' health to change the future." Post this

In addition to the golf tournament, a highlight of the annual event is the inspirational Champion Children parade and medal ceremony at the Celebration Dinner. As part of the program, 11-year-old Camryn from New York shared her own experience at her local member children's hospital, Maria Fareri Children's Hospital. Born with sickle cell disease, and later diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, Camryn underwent a successful stem cell transplant four years ago. After an 88-day hospital stay, her transplant was a success and today, Camryn has remained free of the significant symptoms and complications associated with her disease.

You can learn more about Camryn's story here, who represents just one of millions of pediatric patients receiving best-in-class care from member children's hospitals thanks to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising partners like 7-Eleven, Inc.

"Supporting youth is at the heart of our commitment to build thriving communities," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer for 7-Eleven, Inc. "When we work to improve the health of all children, we also help to improve our communities for years to come. Our longstanding relationship with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals exemplifies this work to provide children with the best possible care so they can reach their full potential."

Since 1991, the company has raised more than $190 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals through events like the Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner, as well as through in-store fundraising campaigns at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores, and purchases made via 7NOW® Delivery.

Customers can support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals by opting in to in-store fundraising campaigns at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide. Now through August 27, 7-Eleven and Stripes customers are invited to round up their purchase at checkout or donate $1 to their local member children's hospital. Speedway stores will continue to offer their year-round in-store fundraising campaign benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Customers can also donate directly to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals here and select their local member children's hospital for their donation.

"We couldn't be more grateful for the incredible support we receive from 7-Eleven, Inc.," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Year in and year out, they amaze us with their passion for our cause. Together with their customers, employees, vendors and Franchise Owners, the impact of their fundraising efforts is helping us change kids' health to change the future."

About 7-Eleven, Inc.:

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at http://www.7-eleven.com.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

Media Contact

Kristen McCloy, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, 8012147400, [email protected], www.cmnhospitals.org

SOURCE Children's Miracle Network Hospitals