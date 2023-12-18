7 Essential Rules to Develop and Empower High-Performance Teams

How to develop and lead large, diverse, high-performance teams through turbulent changes.
PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 Following article is from a fireside chat with Douglas Benalan during the Constellation's Connected Enterprise 2023 conference in San Francisco this Fall. Douglas, who is a change agent and technology executive, has led large and diverse teams though turbulent changes over the last 20+ years.
Here are his top 7 rules for developing and managing high-performance teams.
- Trust and Safety: When dealing with critical projects, rather than broadcasting how important the project is, it's better to provide a safety net, which empowers team members to take initiative, calculated risk, and ownership. Furthermore, they are more likely to raise their hand when they make a mistake, and are more open to suggestions and feedback before the situation spirals out of control.
- Technology is Secondary: There is no shortage of technology in the market, but connecting them to a clear vision will reduce confusion, ensure alignment, and drive results.
- Compelling Purpose: Collaboration helps reduce blindspots and allows the team to function as a single coherent unit leveraging strengths of each of the team members. A compelling purpose can hold the team and its activities together. As the saying goes, "if you want to go further, go together."
- People-First Approach: Leaders who put their employees, their well-being, and growth first, tend to build high-performing teams that take better care of their customers. Three elements of this approach are listen, support, and communicate.
- Questions Not Answers: Leadership is about asking the right questions and building the right team that will find the right answers. Success for leaders hinges on their ability to depend on the collective prowess of their employees.
- Continuous Learning: It's important to develop a culture of continuous learning, and providing resources for professional development through courses, seminars, and conferences.
- Team Motivation is a Key Driver: Even if results are not favorable, there is a way to come back quickly and efficiently if you have a motivated team. Support the team in failures and celebrate their success. Often a thank you email recognizing someone's effort can go a long way. An empathetic leadership style that prioritizes active listening and values emotions of the team members can propel the team and the organization to new heights.
Fostering trust, safety, and a compelling purpose enhances team performance. Prioritizing a people-first approach, continuous learning, and team motivation not only drives success but also cultivates a cohesive, high-performing unit focused on achieving collective goals.
About Douglas Benalan:
Douglas Benalan, CIO of CURE Insurance, oversees a high-performing team that drives digital transformation. Renowned as a visionary thought leader, Mr. Benalan drives efficiencies through innovation and automation. He is known for cost-effective solutions and speed-to-market. He architected and managed complex multimillion-dollar transformation projects that drive competitive advantage and return on investments for various Insurance and Financial organizations.
