7 Essential Tips for Traveling with Your Kids this Holiday

Whether on the road or via plane, holiday travel can be stressful, especially with kids in tow. It's supposed to be a relaxing family time but you want it to go smoothly, so you have lists running in your head and you feeling some anxiety instead of eager anticipation.

Here are a few quick tips to help you prepare and enjoy your holiday travels.

Going to by car

1. Check the car seats: We're assuming you already have car seats in the car. And your car seats are the right type for your child's age and size. You want to make sure the car seats are installed properly, say the car seat experts at Safe Ride4 Kids. Car seats should move less than one inch from side to side at the belt path. That is where the seat belt goes through the seat. A little movement is OK as long as it's not more than an inch.

The harness strap should be at or below a child's shoulders if the child is in a rear-facing seat; at or above if the child is in a forward-facing seat. The car seat harness straps should be snug enough on the child so that you cannot pinch the strap between your fingers.

And remember no bulky coats. The harness straps will compress on the fluff then be too loose to properly restrain the child. Plus, this is a road trip, you want your child to be comfortable. After the car warms up the child could overheat if the coat is on under the harness straps.

Get the seat double checked by a certified child passenger safety technician before your trip. While some fire departments do have certified technicians, not all fire fighters — or police officers or nurses — have this very specific training.

2. Plan regular stops: This helps the kids get the wiggles out and the driver stay alert. Plus it can make the whole trip more fun. Who doesn't want to see the world's largest fire hydrant? (It's in Columbia, South Carolina by the way.)

You can use an app to help plan stops to take on a long drive. An app like Roadtrippers, can plan your drive down to the minute and offers what can be fun to see along the way.

3. Safe entertainment: In case you haven't heard, car seat safety experts recommend not having anything too heavy hanging around in the car. In a crash all those items become projectiles. So while that iPod is fabulous entertainment, it may not feel so good smacking your child in the head at 30 mph or faster. Best to keep it packed away in the trunk.

Audio books can be a good option. Or plan on brushing up on your road tip games, like I Spy or Going On a Picnic. Stuffed animals give your child something to cuddle without the potential for injury.

Going by plane

4. Pack light but with the necessities: You want to be thoughtful about what you bring because you can only pack so much in your carry on and can only carry so much luggage. But you want to have every thing you'll need. Things like baby wipes (for kids of any age), diapers for babies, or an extra change of clothes for a potty-training toddler are necessities.

A car seat is also a necessity. Whether you use it on the plane (it is recommended for young children), you probably need it when you land. No one likes to heft a heavy car seat through the airport but there are lighter weight travel car seat options.

For an infant you can save yourself a few pounds by just bringing the infant carrier and not the base. Most infant car seats can be installed without the base. For rear-facing toddler, there are a few lightweight convertible car seats you can bring instead of your heavy every day car seat. This way you can leave your car seat in your car properly installed safely awaiting your return. A great portable option for forward-facing kids is the RideSafer Travel Vest. It's a wearable car seat that is easy to pack. RideSafer is great for those drives in the taxi or ride share too because you don't need to lug a car seat around town with you.

And snacks. Don't forget the snacks.

5. Give yourself extra time: Everything takes longer with a child. Sometimes they walk so slow. Give your self more time than you think, or hope, you'll need. You may find yourself with time to wait at the gate but if there's a long line at checkin or security — or both, the extra time will come in handy.

6. Move while you can: Remember the plan some stops so your child can get the wiggles out tip for road trips? That applies here as well. Your child is about to sit on an airplane for however many hours. That extra time you have waiting at the gate can be used walking around the airport. Some airports even have play areas for children. This is a super way for them to get some wiggles out before loading the plane.

The most important travel tip

7. Keep calm and be flexible: Ever notice how kids imitate their parents? They pick up on parents moods and energy too. For children, traveling is already exciting and it may also be interfering with their schedule. When a parent is stressed, it adds to the child's already hyped up feelings.

You planned ahead the best you can. You gave yourself extra time. You know you cannot predict or control delays or lines or skipped naps. Now is a great time to remember that and take a breath, be flexible and laugh your way through the hassles. Perhaps your children will do the same and the whole trip will be an adventure to remember.

Written by Amie Durocher, Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician since 2004, Creative Director at Safe Ride 4 Kids and mom to 3 awesome kids.

