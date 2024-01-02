7 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named 2023 Variety Dealmakers

Seven attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice are named to the 2023 Variety Dealmakers list.

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seven attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice are named to the 2023 Variety Dealmakers list. The list recognizes top industry figures who drive significant deals across film, TV, music, digital media, and live performance, shaping partnerships, generating wealth, and navigating industry challenges.

The seven attorneys recognized are:

Charles J. Biederman – Los Angeles

Daniel H. Black – Los Angeles

Jay L. Cooper – Los Angeles

Steve Plinio – Los Angeles

Jess L. Rosen – Atlanta

Bobby Rosenbloum – Atlanta

Paul D. Schindler – New York

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international, multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice group. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Its entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently ranked by Billboard's "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," the Hollywood Reporters "Power Lawyers: Top Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," Variety's "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, Law360's "Practice Group of the Year," Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

