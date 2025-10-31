7 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named to the Massachusetts Pro Bono Honor Roll and High Honor Roll

Seven attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office were named to the 2024 Massachusetts Pro Bono Honor Roll and High Honor Roll.

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seven attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office were named to the 2024 Massachusetts Pro Bono Honor Roll and High Honor Roll. Administered by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) Standing Committee on Pro Bono Legal Services, the Pro Bono Honor Roll each year recognizes those who meet the criteria for a certain number of pro bono hours during the designated time period.

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys named to the High Honor Roll for providing 100 or more hours of pro bono legal services in 2024 include:

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys were named to the Honor Roll for providing between 50 and 99 hours of pro bono legal services in 2024:

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 100 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Murray, Trevi Communications, Inc., 978.750.0333, [email protected], trevicomm.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig