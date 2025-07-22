7 in 10 Managers Say Supervising Gen Z Feels Like Babysitting or Parenting

"Gen Z's entry into the workforce looked really different from previous generations because of the pandemic. Many missed out on in-person training and onboarding." Post this

Most Gen Z workers lack basic professional skills

Nine in ten managers say they've had to teach their Gen Z employees foundational workplace skills. The most commonly taught:

Accepting feedback without taking it personally (59%)

Interacting appropriately with clients and coworkers (46%)

Multitasking effectively (45%)

Admitting mistakes professionally (42%)

Dressing appropriately for work (36%)

Managers also report having to regularly remind Gen Z employees to arrive on time (48%), respond to messages (47%), put away their phones (41%), and clean up after themselves (35%).

"Gen Z's entry into the workforce looked really different from previous generations because of the pandemic," says Julia Toothacre, Chief Career Strategist at ResumeTemplates. "Many missed out on in-person training and onboarding."

Managers say Gen Z treats work like daycare

In open-ended responses, managers described their Gen Z reports as immature, distracted, and overly reliant on them for guidance:

"Sometimes I feel like we are at daycare to be honest."

"They act like I am their parent."

"Most of the time I feel like a babysitter."

"They are adults who still act like teenagers."

Better preparation and training could ease the burden

"When managers are stretched thin, it affects the whole team," says Toothacre. "Organizations need to do more to support their managers. Internships and group training can make a real difference."

Methodology: ResumeTemplates.com commissioned this survey, which was conducted via Pollfish in July 2025. All 1,000 participants are U.S.-based managers who currently supervise Gen Z employees.

The full report is available here: https://www.resumetemplates.com/7-in-10-managers-liken-supervising-gen-z-to-babysitting-or-parenting/

