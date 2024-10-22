7 in 10 Workers Say Companies Should Reconsider 40-Hour Workweek: FlexJobs Survey

"It's critical that employers focus on developing organizations that prioritize work-life balance over burnout in order to foster healthier, more productive and engaged teams heading into 2025," said Toni Frana, Lead Career Expert at FlexJobs. Post this

Majority of Workers Want Shorter Workweek, Flexible Schedules

FlexJobs' survey found only 11% of respondents prefer to keep the standard, five-day workweek in place, compared to the 89% in favor of more flexible working arrangements like compressed schedules and four-day workweeks. Of these respondents:

32% prefer to follow a four-day workweek.





32% opted for a flexible schedule with the ability to choose their working hours.





25% want a performance-based arrangement, where hours are based on goals.

"The findings in FlexJobs' survey highlight the prevalence of unhealthy 'hustle culture' and the pressure to overwork," said Toni Frana, Lead Career Expert at FlexJobs. "It's critical that employers focus on developing organizations that prioritize work-life balance over burnout in order to foster healthier, more productive and engaged teams heading into 2025," Frana added.

Overworking, Toxic Bosses Named Top Workplace Stressors

In addition to the more than half (58%) of respondents who indicated they feel pressured to work beyond regular hours, 80% said they have endured a toxic work environment because they were afraid of losing their job.

Workers cited "excessive workloads" (34%), "toxic bosses" (31%) and "unrealistic expectations from managers" (31%) as the three biggest stressors they are currently experiencing at work. Other top reasons shared were:

Job insecurity (29%)

Work-life boundaries (24%)

Difficult co-workers (23%)

Layoffs (23%)

Changes within the organization (22%)

Lack of time (21%)

Whether a result of these challenges or tolerating a toxic work environment for job safety, over a third of respondents said they felt "stuck" (37%), "frustrated" (37%), "stressed" (34%) or "burned out" (34%) in their current job––a notably higher rate than those who stated they felt "engaged" (11%), "enthusiastic" (8%) or "excited" (7%) in their role. Workers also reported feeling:

Dissatisfied (33%)

Disengaged (26%)

Bored (21%)

Satisfied (17%)

Indifferent (16%)

Ambivalent (11%)

Content (9%)

Workplace Stress Causing Difficulty Sleeping, Unhealthy Eating Habits

As a result of workplace stress, nearly three-quarters of respondents (72%) said they have experienced difficulty sleeping or changes to sleep patterns, over half (54%) have turned to comfort eating or unhealthy snacking, and 48% have demonstrated irritability or a shortened temper.

Other unhealthy behaviors or coping mechanisms workers said they have developed as a result of work stress were:

Procrastination or avoidance of tasks (47%)

Physical symptoms like headaches (46%)

Difficulty concentrating or making decisions (44%)

Excessive caffeine consumption (39%)

Negative self-talk or rumination (38%)

Isolating oneself from friends and family (32%)

Increased screen time or reliance on social media (25%)

Increased alcohol intake (20%)

Many View Remote Work as the Remedy for Better Mental Health

The shifting priorities of work-life balance in the workforce are also reflected in respondents' views on paid vacation time and flexible jobs—namely remote and hybrid workplaces.

More than half of respondents (62%) to FlexJobs' Workforce Wellness Report said they plan to take or have already taken all of their paid vacation time in 2024. Conversely, only 34% have not.

In addition to paid time off, nearly all respondents agreed that remote and hybrid workplaces are the best working arrangements for their mental health.

56% said a remote only environment was best for their mental health.





43% agreed that a hybrid workplace, mixing remote and in-office work, was better for their mental health.





Only 1% said being in office full time and not working remotely at all was best for their mental health.

Additionally, the survey showed respondents were not only interested in remote environments, but more specifically, work-from-anywhere arrangements that were free of any geographic or location restrictions.

In fact, over half (58%) said they would accept a pay cut for the option to work remotely from anywhere. Of these respondents, 31% would take a salary decrease of five percent, and 19% were willing to accept up to a 10% cut. For the option to work-from-anywhere, workers said they would also exchange:

Fewer chances for professional development (24%)

Forgoing company-sponsored health insurance (14%)

Increases in working hours (14%)

Retirement-focused company contributions (12%)

Decreased vacation days (12%)

20% pay cut (8%)

For more information, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/workers-want-change-to-40-hour-workweek

Methodology: Demographic breakdown of the 3,099 respondents: Gender: women (75%), men (22%), prefer not to identify (2%), prefer to self-describe (1%); Generation: Gen Z (4%), millennial/Gen Y (26%), Gen X (45%), baby boomer (24%), silent generation (less than 1%); Education: less than a high school degree (less than 1%), high school degree or equivalent (8%), some college but no degree (19%), associate's degree (10%), bachelor's degree (38%), graduate degree (24%); Career level: entry-level (12%), experienced (53%), manager (19%), senior-level manager (11%), executive (5%); 28 percent had children 18 or younger living at home with them. FlexJobs created the survey, which was promoted to general audiences and its subscribers/members primarily through social media and newsletters. FlexJobs used a multiple choice and multi-select question format via SurveyMonkey's online platform. The survey ran from August 5-18, 2024.

