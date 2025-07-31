7 Palms Entertainment Signs Worldwide Distribution Deal for Award-Winning Short Film Reformed, Produced by E'Ian West and George Sharperson

Producer E'Ian West owner of Montage Media Production Company and Actor Producer George Sharperson, recurring guest on ABC's Emmy Winning Abbott Elementary are proud to announce a global distribution partnership with 7 Palms Entertainment for their critically acclaimed short film Reformed. The deal marks an exciting new chapter in the journey of the multiple award-winning project, which continues to spark national conversation around criminal justice reform and second chances.
LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Producer E'Ian West owner of Montage Media Production Company and Actor Producer George Sharperson, recurring guest on ABC's Emmy Winning Abbott Elementary are proud to announce a global distribution partnership with 7 Palms Entertainment for their critically acclaimed short film Reformed. The deal marks an exciting new chapter in the journey of the multiple award-winning project, which continues to spark national conversation around criminal justice reform and second chances.
Reformed is a powerful true-story-inspired film that follows the lives of three men who were sentenced to life in prison as juveniles and later released under California Senate Bill 260 (SB 260). This transformative law recognizes the capacity for growth and rehabilitation in young offenders, mandating that their maturity and potential for change be considered during the parole process.
"Reformed is more than a film—it's a statement on justice, humanity, and the power of redemption," said E'Ian West. "We are thrilled to partner with 7 Palms Entertainment, a company that shares our passion for impactful storytelling and understands the magnitude of this narrative."
George Sharperson added, "This partnership allows us to bring this important message to a global audience, and we're excited to see what platforms 7 Palms secures to amplify this work."
"We at 7 Palms Entertainment are incredibly honored and excited to partner with the talented team behind Reformed. From the moment we first saw the film, we were deeply moved by its powerful message and the urgent, human story it tells. At 7 Palms, we are committed to championing projects that don't just entertain—but enlighten, challenge, and inspire. Reformed is exactly that kind of project, and we're grateful for the opportunity to help bring this essential film to audiences around the world."
7 Palms Entertainment will oversee the worldwide distribution strategy, working to place Reformed across top-tier streaming services, film platforms, and curated content spaces. With true crime and justice reform stories continuing to captivate viewers globally, Reformed is poised to find a meaningful home with wide-reaching impact.
7 Palms Entertainment has previously distributed projects through platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Europe, and Netflix.
