7 Palms Entertainment Signs Worldwide Distribution Deal for Award-Winning Short Film Reformed, Produced by E'Ian West and George Sharperson

"Reformed is more than a film—it's a statement on justice, humanity, and the power of redemption," said E'Ian West. "We are thrilled to partner with 7 Palms Entertainment, a company that shares our passion for impactful storytelling and understands the magnitude of this narrative."

George Sharperson added, "This partnership allows us to bring this important message to a global audience, and we're excited to see what platforms 7 Palms secures to amplify this work."

"We at 7 Palms Entertainment are incredibly honored and excited to partner with the talented team behind Reformed. From the moment we first saw the film, we were deeply moved by its powerful message and the urgent, human story it tells. At 7 Palms, we are committed to championing projects that don't just entertain—but enlighten, challenge, and inspire. Reformed is exactly that kind of project, and we're grateful for the opportunity to help bring this essential film to audiences around the world."

7 Palms Entertainment will oversee the worldwide distribution strategy, working to place Reformed across top-tier streaming services, film platforms, and curated content spaces. With true crime and justice reform stories continuing to captivate viewers globally, Reformed is poised to find a meaningful home with wide-reaching impact.

7 Palms Entertainment has previously distributed projects through platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Europe, and Netflix.

