Backups form a critical element of ransomware defense, but what happens when the backup fails or when ransomware hits the backup?

To ensure that companies have the security they need, the author outlines several best practices for safeguarding backups. These include tips such as creating an immutable backup, maintaining versioned backups, and using strong encryption.

"Backups form a critical element of ransomware defense, but what happens when the backup fails or when ransomware hits the backup?" warned Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "7 Vital Steps to Defend Backups from Ransomware Vulnerabilities."

Follow a 3-2-1 Backup Strategy

"The 3-2-1 rule for backups means that you keep three copies of your data on two different media, with one copy offsite. Three copies of the data typically include the original data, a local backup stored close by, and an off-site backup. This diversifies the risk."

Implement Effective Access Controls

"Strengthen access controls to ensure that only a few authorized personnel have permission to modify or delete backups. This includes using robust authentication methods such as MFA to verify user identity. And it may involve using role-based access controls that tie permissions to the user's role within the organization rather than to the individual."

Maintained Versioned Backups

"In the case of a ransomware attack, particularly when some time lapses before the ransomware is discovered, versioned backups allow you to revert back to an uninfected state. When implementing versioning, determine how many versions to keep and for how long. This will depend on both the nature of the data and your storage capacity."

Monitor for Unusual Activity

"Network monitoring plays an essential role in any ransomware defense strategy. Make sure that monitoring covers the backup systems, as well, alerting appropriate personnel when any unusual behavior or unauthorized access occurs."

Defend Backups from Ransomware Vulnerabilities to Safeguard Critical Business Data

According to the latest Sophos State of Ransomware Report, nearly 60 percent of organizations suffered ransomware hits last year. And recovery costs are soaring. In addition to strengthening other cyber security measures, take the time to review and update your backup strategy. With proven solutions such as eCare Cloud Backup, eMazzanti will help ensure backup success.

