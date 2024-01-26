70 Acre Farms racing team headed to NASCAR Youth Series national racing

"This isn't a game, its high speed, you have to be more responsible than if you are playing baseball or some other sport, this is driving a race car." Post this

"This isn't a game, its high speed, you have to be more responsible than if you are playing baseball or some other sport, this is driving a race car", stated Jeff Burton, Retired NASCAR driver and current commentator.

Quarter Midget Racing has been around since before World War II. Quarter midget racing is a form of automobile racing. The cars are approximately one-quarter (1/4) the size of a full-size midget car. The adult-size midget being raced during the start of quarter midget racing used an oval track of one-fifth of a mile in length. The child's quarter midget track is one quarter that length, or 1/20 mile (264 feet).

An adult-size midget in the 1940s and 1980s could reach 120 miles per hour, while the single-cylinder 7-cubic-inch quarter midget engine could make available a speed of 30 miles per hour in a rookie class (called novices), or one-quarter the speed of the adult car. Most of the competitive classes run speeds near 45 miles per hour. Current upper-class quarter midgets can exceed 45 miles per hour but remain safe due to the limited size of the track. Quarter midget racecars have four-wheel suspension, unlike go-karts.

The drivers are typically restricted to ages 5 to 16. Tracks are typically banked ovals one-twentieth of a mile long, and have surfaces of dirt, concrete, or asphalt.

The racing program for Matthew, Isaac and Axel will cost up to $100,000 between cars, equipment, travel and racing fees among other things. This is supported by racing sponsors, and the team is on the lookout for additional car sponsors going into the 2024 season. The boys live, eat and breath racing. When not on the track they are on iRacing online practicing on tracks throughout the country. Matthew stated, "my favorite driver is Ryan Blaney and someday soon I want to look out the side window of my race car and wave at him as I pass him by on the track."

It takes a team to chase the checkered flag, a team of sponsors, family, friends and more. "We hope to have all of our Nashville and Tennessee folks support our racing and help to send us to the finish line, sponsorships are available for everything from a single tire which costs $85.00 each (requires 200+ tires for the season), to full car sponsorship", stated Tashina Brown, Team Manager for the 70 Acres Farm Motorsports Team.

