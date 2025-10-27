70 Acres Butchery Announces Construction of a State-of-the-Art Cattle Processing in Overton County, TN

Steven Barlow, Overton County Executive, stated "This project represents a major investment in our local economy and agricultural community" Post this

"After more than a year of planning, we're thrilled to be moving forward with construction in Overton County," said Edwin W. Leslie-Kubat, CEO of the 70 Acres Butchery, LLC. "This facility will create more than 50 high paying jobs and provide vital support for farmers and cattle producers across Tennessee and neighboring states."

Civic and government leaders in Livingston and Overton County are supportive and excited about the new 70 Acres Butchery. "We're proud to welcome 70 Acres Butchery to Overton County," said Steven Barlow, Overton County Executive. "This project represents a major investment in our local economy and agricultural community. The jobs it will create and the support it provides to area farmers will have a lasting, positive impact on our region."

The area's business community agrees. "The Livingston/Overton County Chamber of Commerce is working with 70 Acres Butchery as they bring this state-of-the-art facility to Overton County," said Zach Stephens, President & CEO of the Chamber. "We're collaborating with state and local partners to ensure this project strengthens our agricultural heritage while creating new opportunities for our farmers and workforce." Located on 7.5+ acres on Highway 111 in the Livingston area, the new slaughter and butcher facility serves to fill market demand in key areas.

The new development addresses critical gaps in the regional beef supply chain, including:

Limited availability of reliable, high-quality USDA-certified cattle processing and slaughter services in our region.

Aging infrastructure in the industry leading to delays and inefficiencies for local producers.

A concerning lack of environmentally friendly and humane slaughter practices in the region.

Increased consumer demand for domestic beef, driven by reduced international imports, has created a substantial shortfall in U.S. beef production capacity.

These challenges present a clear opportunity for 70 Acres Butchery to establish a state-of the-art cattle processing and slaughter facility. By addressing these issues, we can not only meet the growing demand for quality beef but also set new industry standards for efficiency, sustainability, and animal welfare.

About 70 Acres Butchery 70 Acres Butchery, LLC is a Tennessee-based agricultural venture committed to supporting local ranchers and strengthening regional food systems through humane, sustainable, and high-quality beef processing. The company is a subsidiary of The 70 Acres Farm, a family run operation dedicated to advancing farm-to-table excellence across the Southeast.

