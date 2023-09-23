70 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Included on 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Seventy Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys are included on the 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seventy Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys are included on the 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. Of these, 51 are on the "Super Lawyers" list and 19 are included on the "Rising Stars" list. In addition, Robert J. Ivanhoe is recognized in the Super Lawyers Top 10 and Top 100 lists.
The selection process is multiphased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement, according to the Super Lawyers website.
The Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized on the New York Metro Super Lawyers list, and their corresponding practice area include:
- Farah S. Ahmed, Real Estate
- Daniel J. Ansell, General Litigation
- Daniel J. Baker, Land Use/Zoning, Real Estate: Business
- Hal N. Beerman, Real Estate
- Dennis J. Block, Mergers & Acquisitions
- Julie P. Bookbinder, Intellectual Property Litigation
- Scott J. Bornstein, Intellectual Property Litigation
- Philip H. Cohen, General Litigation
- Kathryn C. Cole, Business Litigation
- Richard A. Edlin, Securities & Corporate Finance
- Nathan M. Eisler, Banking, Bankruptcy: Business, Securities & Corporate Finance
- Michael E. Feinstein, General Litigation
- Daniel P. Filor, Criminal Defense: White Collar
- David Freylikhman, Real Estate
- Jerrold F. Goldberg, Employment & Labor
- Caroline J. Heller, General Litigation
- Michael D. Helsel, Mergers & Acquisitions
- Joseph A. Herz, Securities & Corporate Finance
- Linda B. Hirschson, Estate & Probate
- Robert J. Ivanhoe, Real Estate
- Jason B. Jendrewski, Employment & Labor
- Kate Kalmykov, Immigration: Business
- Barbara T. Kaplan, Tax
- Warren J. Karp, Real Estate
- Glenn S. Kerner, Class Action
- Gary S. Kleinman, Real Estate
- Kristen J. Lonergan, Real Estate
- Steve Mastbaum, Tax
- John P. McEntee, Business Litigation
- David I. Miller, Criminal Defense: White Collar
- Michael A. Nicodema, Intellectual Property Litigation
- David W. Oppenheim, Franchise/Dealership
- Breton H. Permesly, Franchise/Dealership
- Kenneth A. Philbin, Real Estate
- Oscar N. Pinkas, Bankruptcy: Business
- Rose Cordero Prey, Intellectual Property
- Stephen L. Rabinowitz, Real Estate
- Joshua L. Raskin, Intellectual Property Litigation
- Keith E. Reich, Real Estate
- Steven C. Russo, Environmental
- Paul D. Schindler, Entertainment & Sports
- Howard S. Schochet, Real Estate
- Jay A. Segal, Land Use/Zoning
- Francis J. Serbaroli, Health Care
- Howard R. Shapiro, Real Estate
- Barry E. Shimkin, Real Estate
- Kenneth M. Sklar, Real Estate
- Jonathan L. Sulds, Employment & Labor
- Alan N. Sutin, Intellectual Property
- Edward C. Wallace, Business/Corporate
- Kenneth Zuckerbrot, Tax
Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the New York Metro Rising Stars list include:
- Amabely Alderete, Real Estate
- Sandy Chiu, Intellectual Property
- Dario Ciapponi, Mergers & Acquisitions
- Harry Fournaris, Real Estate
- Matthew Handler, Real Estate
- Sara A. Hoffman, Bankruptcy: Business
- Harrison S. Kleinman, Real Estate
- Steve Lazar, Civil Litigation: Plaintiff
- Sarah D. Lemon, Creditor Debtor Rights
- Marissa P. Levy, Real Estate
- Alexander M. Mandel, Securities & Corporate Finance
- Jarret Meskin, Real Estate
- Leo Muchnik, Bankruptcy: Business
- Adam S. Namoury, Mergers & Acquisitions
- Tianja Samuel, Real Estate
- Giancarlo Scaccia, Intellectual Property Litigation
- Ryan Sirianni, Business Litigation
- India L. Sneed, Government Relations
- Brian N. Wheaton, Securities & Corporate Finance
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
