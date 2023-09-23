70 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Included on 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Seventy Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys are included on the 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seventy Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys are included on the 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. Of these, 51 are on the "Super Lawyers" list and 19 are included on the "Rising Stars" list. In addition, Robert J. Ivanhoe is recognized in the Super Lawyers Top 10 and Top 100 lists.

The selection process is multiphased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement, according to the Super Lawyers website.

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized on the New York Metro Super Lawyers list, and their corresponding practice area include:

Farah S. Ahmed, Real Estate

Daniel J. Ansell, General Litigation

Daniel J. Baker, Land Use/Zoning, Real Estate: Business

Hal N. Beerman, Real Estate

Dennis J. Block, Mergers & Acquisitions

Julie P. Bookbinder, Intellectual Property Litigation

Scott J. Bornstein, Intellectual Property Litigation

Philip H. Cohen, General Litigation

Kathryn C. Cole, Business Litigation

Richard A. Edlin, Securities & Corporate Finance

Nathan M. Eisler, Banking, Bankruptcy: Business, Securities & Corporate Finance

Michael E. Feinstein, General Litigation

Daniel P. Filor, Criminal Defense: White Collar

David Freylikhman, Real Estate

Jerrold F. Goldberg, Employment & Labor

Caroline J. Heller, General Litigation

Michael D. Helsel, Mergers & Acquisitions

Joseph A. Herz, Securities & Corporate Finance

Linda B. Hirschson, Estate & Probate

Robert J. Ivanhoe, Real Estate

Jason B. Jendrewski, Employment & Labor

Kate Kalmykov, Immigration: Business

Barbara T. Kaplan, Tax

Warren J. Karp, Real Estate

Glenn S. Kerner, Class Action

Gary S. Kleinman, Real Estate

Kristen J. Lonergan, Real Estate

Steve Mastbaum, Tax

John P. McEntee, Business Litigation

David I. Miller, Criminal Defense: White Collar

Michael A. Nicodema, Intellectual Property Litigation

David W. Oppenheim, Franchise/Dealership

Breton H. Permesly, Franchise/Dealership

Kenneth A. Philbin, Real Estate

Oscar N. Pinkas, Bankruptcy: Business

Rose Cordero Prey, Intellectual Property

Stephen L. Rabinowitz, Real Estate

Joshua L. Raskin, Intellectual Property Litigation

Keith E. Reich, Real Estate

Steven C. Russo, Environmental

Paul D. Schindler, Entertainment & Sports

Howard S. Schochet, Real Estate

Jay A. Segal, Land Use/Zoning

Francis J. Serbaroli, Health Care

Howard R. Shapiro, Real Estate

Barry E. Shimkin, Real Estate

Kenneth M. Sklar, Real Estate

Jonathan L. Sulds, Employment & Labor

Alan N. Sutin, Intellectual Property

Edward C. Wallace, Business/Corporate

Kenneth Zuckerbrot, Tax

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the New York Metro Rising Stars list include:

Amabely Alderete, Real Estate

Sandy Chiu, Intellectual Property

Dario Ciapponi, Mergers & Acquisitions

Harry Fournaris, Real Estate

Matthew Handler, Real Estate

Sara A. Hoffman, Bankruptcy: Business

Harrison S. Kleinman, Real Estate

Steve Lazar, Civil Litigation: Plaintiff

Sarah D. Lemon, Creditor Debtor Rights

Marissa P. Levy, Real Estate

Alexander M. Mandel, Securities & Corporate Finance

Jarret Meskin, Real Estate

Leo Muchnik, Bankruptcy: Business

Adam S. Namoury, Mergers & Acquisitions

Tianja Samuel, Real Estate

Giancarlo Scaccia, Intellectual Property Litigation

Ryan Sirianni, Business Litigation

India L. Sneed, Government Relations

Brian N. Wheaton, Securities & Corporate Finance

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Mel Brooks, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.6543, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP