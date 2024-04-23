700 Credit Introduces Driver's License Authentication Integration with the iTapMenu F&I Platform

Provides dealerships real-time confirmation of the legitimacy of a customer's driver's license and identity.
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 700 Credit, LLC, the vehicle industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull, identity verification and fraud detection platforms, today announced its integration with iTapMenu, an F&I Menu platform that offers e-signature and e-payment solutions. The new integration includes the Mobile Driver's License Authentication Platform (QuickScan), Red Flag and OFAC compliancy tools.
iTapMenu™ is an F&I presentation solution utilized by hundreds of automotive, powersport, RV, and marine dealerships in the US and Canada. iTapMenu offers the first ever live video feed built directly into F&I Menu software called FandEye™ to solve the remote delivery issue and offers many direct integrations with high-profile vendors including DMS providers, 700Credit, DocuSign, Stripe, and Kelley Blue Book.
iTapMenu has integrated the 700Credit Mobile Driver's License Authentication Platform (QuickScan) a powerful mobile document scanner that provides dealerships real-time confirmation of the legitimacy of a customer's driver's license and identity. In just minutes, dealerships can receive powerful information on their consumers to detect and prevent fraud before it becomes costly. The information and images captured can then be automatically loaded into the Digital Deal Jacket. In addition, the QuickScan platform provides a DMV look-up, device verification, synthetic ID fraud detection, identity verification and selfie comparison to driver's license image.
"With the recent FTC Safeguards Regulations, a great deal of scrutiny has been placed on how dealers are handling copies of driver's licenses today inside of their dealership," said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "Our mobile driver's license authentication can provide real-time confirmation of the legitimacy of a customer's driver's license and identity and the data collected is stored in a secure environment in compliance with the Rule."
"We feel this integration partnership completes the loop of the full remote delivery," said Shawn McCool, founder, and President of iTapMenu. "We had offered an exclusive feature we call FandEye™ which is the first live video feed built directly into F&I presentation software. We then added a customizable pre-delivery remote questionnaire, DocuSign, and Stripe integration. Our last step was security. We had to ensure our dealer clients could prevent fraud when using iTapMenu. We made the easy decision to partner with the market leader for biometric Driver's License verification software. 700Credit was the obvious choice to partner with."
About 700Credit
700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, 2022 Safeguards protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.
About iTapMenu
Founded in 2010, iTapMenu is a leader in various F&I solutions including the first live video feed built directly into F&I Menu software. iTapMenu is a fully DMS-integrated tool with presentation offerings on iPad, Mobile, Desktop, and Paper. The company also offers DMS-integrated reporting and the ability to record every presentation for compliance and training purposes.
Media Contact
Susan Burke, 700 Credit, LLC, (616) 240-9853, [email protected], https://www.700credit.com/
SOURCE 700 Credit, LLC
