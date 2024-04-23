700 Credit Introduces Driver's License Authentication Integration with the iTapMenu F&I Platform

Our mobile driver's license authentication can provide real-time confirmation of the legitimacy of a customer's driver's license and identity and the data collected is stored in a secure environment in compliance with the Rule. Post this

"We feel this integration partnership completes the loop of the full remote delivery," said Shawn McCool, founder, and President of iTapMenu. "We had offered an exclusive feature we call FandEye™ which is the first live video feed built directly into F&I presentation software. We then added a customizable pre-delivery remote questionnaire, DocuSign, and Stripe integration. Our last step was security. We had to ensure our dealer clients could prevent fraud when using iTapMenu. We made the easy decision to partner with the market leader for biometric Driver's License verification software. 700Credit was the obvious choice to partner with."

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, 2022 Safeguards protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.

About iTapMenu

Founded in 2010, iTapMenu is a leader in various F&I solutions including the first live video feed built directly into F&I Menu software. iTapMenu is a fully DMS-integrated tool with presentation offerings on iPad, Mobile, Desktop, and Paper. The company also offers DMS-integrated reporting and the ability to record every presentation for compliance and training purposes.

Media Contact

Susan Burke, 700 Credit, LLC, (616) 240-9853, [email protected], https://www.700credit.com/

SOURCE 700 Credit, LLC