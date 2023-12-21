700Credit Announces Alliance with Overfuel to Provide Integrated Soft Pull Prequalification Solutions

Since car shopping is becoming increasingly mobile, this helps customers understand their buying power and apply for financing without stepping foot in a dealership. Post this

"Overfuel's approach to integrating our soft pull prequalification solution provides important visibility into the credit position of the customer early on in the sales process before posting a hard inquiry on their file," noted Ken Hill, Managing Director at 700Credit. "This visibility enables a dealer to provide a penny-perfect quote, providing a great customer experience."

"With the 700Credit integration, we're not only streamlining the digital retailing process for dealerships, but we're empowering consumers with transparent financing determined by their credit score range," said Ryan Pfenninger, CEO at Overfuel. "Since car shopping is becoming increasingly mobile, this helps customers understand their buying power and apply for financing without stepping foot in a dealership."

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance products, soft pull, identity verification and fraud detection solutions. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, dealer-facing prescreen and consumer-facing pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag ID, score disclosure & adverse action notices, identity verification and driver's license authentication solutions. 700Credit's goal is to provide its clients with the highest quality data in a wholly compliant framework. For more information about 700Credit, visit 700credit.com.

Overfuel is the automotive industry's first no-code, mobile-first website platform with built-in digital retailing, superior user interfaces (UI), localized SEO and secure online payments. Overfuel provides dealerships with state-of-the-art technology to grow their website traffic, connect with more customers and convert more leads — all in one place. To learn more about Overfuel, visit overfuel.com.

