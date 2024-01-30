700Credit Announces Alliance with RouteOne's Digital Retailing Platform to Provide Integrated Consumer Prequalification

It empowers dealers to deliver on the expectations of a modern, omni-channel car buying experience that is now the market standard. Post this

"With this new integration, dealers can make more intelligent and immediate credit decisions

as soon as a consumer generates a deal from the RouteOne Fusion platform," said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "Dealers have excellent visibility into the consumer's FICO score and credit report, allowing them to provide a valid financing quote without the need for SSN or DOB, allowing for a shorter and more efficient sales cycle. Consumers also enjoy a better shopping experience without impacting their credit score."

"The integration of prequalification through 700Credit into our end-to-end digital retailing solution, RouteOne Fusion, adds another layer of insight for dealers into the consumer's journey," stated Amanda George, Chief Product Officer, RouteOne. "It empowers dealers to deliver on the expectations of a modern, omni-channel car buying experience that is now the market standard."

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft, and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, 2022 Safeguards protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.

About RouteOne

RouteOne was formed in 2002 by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Company, TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services to improve the F&I process for automobile dealers and their customers. Connecting thousands of dealers and finance sources in North America for vehicle financing, RouteOne's platform delivers a comprehensive suite of F&I solutions across multiple channels: in-store, online, mobile, and third-party solutions. Its product line-up includes digital retail, credit application, eContracting, menu, and compliance solutions. In addition, RouteOne enables dealer choice across various best-in-class providers through open integrations with over 200 DSPs. More information is available at http://www.routeone.com.

