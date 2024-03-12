700Credit Announces Integration with One View to Provide Direct, Secure Integration of Credit and Compliance Information

This integration allows dealerships to store sensitive consumer information including credit reports and required compliance documentation through a secure integration into the digital deal jacket. Post this

"This integration allows dealerships to store sensitive consumer information including credit reports and required compliance documentation through a secure integration into the digital deal jacket" said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "One View helps dealers maintain strict compliance with the 2022 Safeguards Rule by securely protecting customer data."

"As the automotive industry continues to evolve digitally, it's becoming critical for dealerships to understand the complex landscape of where their documents are managed. We are proud to partner with 700Credit to integrate and digitally capture documents directly from the 700Credit platform," says Travis Peterson, VP of Products and Services. "Aligning ourselves with a top-tier organization like 700Credit gives our dealers an advantage when faced with the monumental task of document retention and compliance. We appreciate the 700Credit team for paving the way forward for dealers to manage their documents from any source, both physical and digital."

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft, and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, 2022 Safeguards protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.

One View is a leading provider of document management solutions for automotive dealerships. The company's suite of software solutions streamline document management processes and improve efficiency, accuracy, and compliance to drive dealers to a paperless future. For more information, visit http://www.one-view.com.

