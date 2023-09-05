700Credit Announces Integration with OTTOMOTO® to Provide Integrated Credit, Compliance and Prequalification Solutions

OTTOMOTO®'s approach to integrating our solutions across Dealer websites, Desking, and Lender aggregation platform provides for multiple points of visibility into the credit position of the customer throughout the shopping process Tweet this

"OTTOMOTO®'s approach to integrating our solutions across Dealer websites, Desking, and Lender aggregation platform provides for multiple points of visibility into the credit position of the customer throughout the shopping process," noted Ken Hill, Managing Director at 700Credit. "Adding the QR component across these touchpoints further enhances the ability to engage the customer in real time."

"With the 700Credit integration we can give each dealer the ability to customize their own consumer workflows. They can decide to use soft pulls to move the customer through one flow for a set of parameters or to allow the customer to follow a different flow for another. This allows the F&I to use AI and technology to be more proficient. OTTOMOTO acts as an assistant. This helps independent dealers get into F&I as 80% do not even have a dedicated person for this and Franchise stores are having a hard time hiring the talent needed." Paul Nicholas, CEO at OTTOMOTO®.

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions soft pull products, identity theft and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, 2022 Safeguards protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.

About Ottomoto

OTTOMOTO® is revolutionizing the landscape of auto lending, specifically tailored for small to mid-size Lenders. By spearheading a digital transformation, OTTOMOTO® reimagines lending into an efficient, digital process that not only enhances the experience for auto dealers, consumers, and banking establishments, but harmonizes their interests. This endeavor addresses a long-standing issue of outdated, cumbersome practices. OTTOMOTO® capitalizes on the industry's desire for a streamlined, transparent approach to securing automobile financing. Leveraging existing partnerships and a wealth of experience in the automotive realm, OttoMoto stands poised as a transformative lending technology platform. For more information about OTTOMOTO®, visit ottomoto.net.

