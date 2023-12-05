700Credit Announces Integration with Revvable to Provide Integrated Credit, Compliance and Prescreen Solutions

And the seamless integration of our credit reports and compliance solutions makes for a smoother and faster sales process, providing a great customer experience. Post this

"Revvable's approach to integrating our prescreen solutions provides important visibility into the consumer's credit position early on in the sales process inside the CRM before posting a hard inquiry on their file," noted Ken Hill, Managing Director at 700Credit. "And the seamless integration of our credit reports and compliance solutions makes for a smoother and faster sales process, providing a great customer experience."

"At any dealership, throughput and customer experience are key. More deals, done right, with an elevated customer experience equals a healthier bottom line. Partnering with 700Credit makes this possible with our direct integration," stated Jory Anderson, CRO for Revvable. "Revvable's customers are able to quickly access a prescreen, hard inquiry, ID quiz, and more. Dealers can do all of that within Revvable to enable faster close cycles and happier customers. 700Credit has been the backbone of compliance and credit solutions to dealers for many years. At Revvable we believe it's important to work with the top industry partners, and 700Credit is exactly that."

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance products, soft pull, identity verification and fraud detection solutions. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, dealer-facing prescreen and consumer-facing pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag ID, score disclosure & adverse action notices, identity verification and driver's license authentication solutions. 700Credit's goal is to provide its clients with the highest quality data in a wholly compliant framework. For more information about 700Credit, visit 700credit.com.

About Revvable

Revvable is on a mission to unify technology for Powersports dealers so they can accelerate deal flow. Established with a vision to empower dealers in adapting to today's landscape of consumer behavior, Revvable endeavors to streamline daily operations. Prioritizing efficiency, compliance, and revenue enablement, Revvable offers a suite of software solutions designed to elevate the dealership experience.

Among its products and services are: AutoForm Fill, a groundbreaking tool designed to simplify the completion of lender applications; Text-2-Pay Tools, facilitating seamless transaction processes; and a comprehensive Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. At its core, Revvable aims to redefine the conventional technology stack for dealers, allowing them to consolidate key functionalities into a single, seamlessly integrated platform. For more information about Revvable, visit revvable.com.

