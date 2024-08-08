700Credit Introduces Credit, Compliance and Prequalification Integration with Fuse Autotech

Ensures a superior customer shopping experience and a streamlined sales process
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 700 Credit, LLC, the vehicle industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull, identity verification and fraud detection platforms, today announced an alliance with Fuse Desking, an end-to-end solution for variable ops management and desking, designed to help dealerships digitize their car sales with process guardrails enabling their teams to sell cars more efficiently.
Fuse Desking connects with your CRM and your DMS, integrating desking, credit approval, compliance, F&I menus, and e-signing into a seamless system with a single login. By eliminating operational inefficiencies and redundancies, Fuse Desking shortens the necessary steps and achieves goals faster.
"Our integration with the Fuse Desking platform offers dealers deep insights into the credit position of their customers early in the desking process, enabling them to streamline the sales process and provide an efficient and positive customer shopping experience," said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit.
"At Fuse, we're committed to making it easier for dealerships to sell vehicles. Integrating 700Credit allows us to offer enhanced credit reporting and compliance features, which are essential for our clients in today's fast-paced market," stated Ryan Magee, Director of Sales at Fuse Autotech.
About 700Credit
700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, Safeguards Rule protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.
About FUSE
FUSE is a leading provider of end-to-end variable ops management and desking solutions for automotive dealerships. Our platform is designed to digitize and streamline the car sales process, integrating essential tools like desking, credit approval, compliance, F&I menus, and e-signing into one seamless system. By connecting CRM and DMS with a single login, FUSE eliminates operational inefficiencies and gives dealerships deep insights into their sales processes. Our mission is to simplify how dealerships sell cars, empowering teams to achieve their goals faster and enhancing the overall car buying experience for customers. With user-friendly tools and robust process guardrails, FUSE ensures that selling cars is straightforward and effective.
For more information, visit fuseautotech.com
