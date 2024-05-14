700Credit Introduces Prequalification Integration with the SelectFI® Lender Selector® Platform

The intent of our software is to improve the information that dealerships are working with for each customer and close more deals. Post this

"We are very excited about our new integration with SelectFI Lender Selector. Prequalification data provided by the 700Credit soft pull solution makes it easy to match consumers with the right lender and the right deal, reducing the time it takes to fund a deal," said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "F&I managers can focus on closing the deal, maximizing profit and providing a better customer experience."

"700Credit has been a key partner through the development of our software, and their soft pull platform provides the credit and identity data we depend on to accurately model how lenders will finance each customer," said Tom Vullo, CEO of SelectFI. "The intent of our software is to improve the information that dealerships are working with for each customer and close more deals."

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, Safeguards Rule protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.

About SelectFI

SelectFI is a startup SaaS software company serving auto dealerships. Its patent-pending Lender Selector® platform uses predictive lending to quickly match customers with accurate financing options and automate a manual, time-consuming process for dealerships. The company's platform was made commercially available in May 2023, and now serves multiple dealerships in New York, Texas, and Alabama.

