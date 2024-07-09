700Credit Introduces Soft Pull Prequalification Integration with Pre-Pair

F&I managers can focus on closing the deal, maximizing margins and providing an improved shopping & buying experience. Post this

"Pre-Pair is excited to partner with 700Credit to bring soft pull prequalification capability to RV dealerships, allowing a sales manager to collect a full bureau, run it through our lender rules engine, and to structure a deal accurately earlier in the sales process," said Stephanie Alderman, CEO of Pre-Pair. "The data from 700Credit will enhance the precision of our system and the accuracy with which the desk can pencil deals resulting in more profits for the dealerships and a better customer experience."

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, Safeguards Rule protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.

About Pre-Pair

Pre-Pair is an end-to-end desking and F&I solution designed specifically for RV dealers. Pre-Pair allows a dealership to pull credit for a customer, run their deal requirements through their lender database, and generate standardized results that simultaneously show an apples-to-apples comparison across all their lenders. The tool enables the dealership to quickly quote rates, available amounts to finance, and eligible insurance products for each potential deal earlier in the process, increasing dealership revenue and enhancing the RV buyer's experience. For more information, visit http://www.Pre-Pair.com.

Media Contact

