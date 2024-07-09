700Credit Introduces Soft Pull Prequalification Integration with Pre-Pair

Dealers can present accurate funding offers earlier in the sales process
FARMINGTON HILLS, Michigan, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 700 Credit, LLC, the vehicle industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull, identity verification and fraud detection platforms, today announced an alliance with Pre-Pair, an end-to-end desking and F&I solution designed specifically for RV dealers. Pre-Pair has integrated 700Credit's soft pull prequalification toolset into their platform providing sales managers their customers FICO® score, auto tradeline summary and full prequalification credit report. Pre-Pair utilizes the data to run through their proprietary lender rules engine, so a deal can be structured more accurately earlier in the sales process.
"We are very excited about our new integration with Pre-Pair. Prequalification data provided by the 700Credit soft pull solution puts credit first in the sales process and provides consumers with the right deal, from the right lender at the right rate. Which in turn reduces the time it takes to fund a deal and sell a vehicle," said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "F&I managers can focus on closing the deal, maximizing margins and providing an improved shopping & buying experience."
"Pre-Pair is excited to partner with 700Credit to bring soft pull prequalification capability to RV dealerships, allowing a sales manager to collect a full bureau, run it through our lender rules engine, and to structure a deal accurately earlier in the sales process," said Stephanie Alderman, CEO of Pre-Pair. "The data from 700Credit will enhance the precision of our system and the accuracy with which the desk can pencil deals resulting in more profits for the dealerships and a better customer experience."
About 700Credit
700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, Safeguards Rule protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.
About Pre-Pair
Pre-Pair is an end-to-end desking and F&I solution designed specifically for RV dealers. Pre-Pair allows a dealership to pull credit for a customer, run their deal requirements through their lender database, and generate standardized results that simultaneously show an apples-to-apples comparison across all their lenders. The tool enables the dealership to quickly quote rates, available amounts to finance, and eligible insurance products for each potential deal earlier in the process, increasing dealership revenue and enhancing the RV buyer's experience. For more information, visit http://www.Pre-Pair.com.
