700Credit Introduces Soft Pull Prequalification Integration with the Carsforsale.com

"Adding 'Get Prequalified', the #1 CTA for dealerships websites, provides dealers the visibility they need regarding the credit position of their customer earlier in the sales process," said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "Additionally, adding prequalification to your sales process allows dealerships to provide a more accurate payment and APR before a hard pull is run and a more efficient and pleasurable consumer shopping experience. Dealers experience a shorter sales cycle and increased sales when adding this high-powered tool".

"Carsforsale.com is excited to deepen our offering with lenders and industry leaders like 700Credit to serve the ever-growing needs in the financing space," said Sean Coffman, CEO of Carsforsale.com. "Our new CreditQualify solution is powered by the 700Credit prequalification platform and is an exciting advancement, providing shoppers with the ability to get pre-qualified and boost their buying confidence without affecting their credit. It helps dealers gain deeper insights into customer needs and buying power, ensuring they can offer the perfect vehicle. We're thrilled to enhance each interaction and boost sales potential."

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, Safeguards Rule protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.

About Carsforsale.com

Carsforsale.com stands in an unmatched position in the automotive industry, serving a network of nearly 22,000 automotive dealerships and nearly 100 million car shoppers annually. Our unwavering commitment to create a better car buying experience drives us.

Carsforsale.com, a leading national automotive shopping platform, features over one million new and pre-owned vehicles from nearly 22,000 trusted dealerships nationwide. With intuitive search functionality, video walkarounds, comprehensive vehicle history reports, tools for calculating financing options and scheduling test drives, Carsforsale.com empowers buyers with everything they need to make informed decisions and find their perfect car.

Carsforsale.com's Dealership Software Suite combines robust advertising exposure with cutting-edge dealership technology into a single, powerful solution. Designed to streamline operations and simplify marketing, analysis, and sales processes, our software features over 80 advanced, technology-driven tools that are rated 4.8 Stars by over 12,500 dealers nationwide. Learn more at: https://dealers.carsforsale.com.

Media Contact

