700Credit Introduces Soft Pull Prequalification Integration with the Loopit Mobility Management Platform

"Loopit provides a unique integration partnership for 700Credit. Our soft-pull, prequalification platform is a perfect fit for their unique vehicle leasing and subscription platform," said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "Our prequalification platform has been implemented in over 6500 dealerships across the US for vehicle sales. Expanding the usage into the vehicle leasing and subscription market is a natural extension for this powerful solution. Loopit's clients now have visibility into the credit position of their consumers at the top of the leasing/subscription process, providing a smooth and expedient customer experience."

"At Loopit, we are committed to continuously improving our platform to meet the evolving needs of the automotive subscription market. Teaming up with 700Credit allows us to offer enhanced credit reporting and compliance features, which are crucial for our clients in today's fast-paced environment," stated Michael Higgins, Co-Founder & CEO at Loopit.

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, Safeguards Rule protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.

About Loopit

Loopit is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, specializing in car subscription management and billing solutions to automakers, dealerships, and startups globally. With a vast network encompassing over 55,000 vehicles, Loopit is dedicated to offering secure, reliable, and user-friendly services that cater to the dynamic demands of the automotive subscription market. For more information, please visit https://www.loopit.co/en-us.

Media Contact

