700Credit Now Offering Insight Score® for Auto from Equifax

The Insight Score for Auto product will be available for use by 700Credit's more than 21,000 dealerships across the country to better score car shoppers with thin credit files, potentially moving them from un-scorable or subprime into near prime or prime offers – which can help more consumers secure an auto loan.

"We highly value the partnership with 700Credit and are excited to see their dealer customers now have the opportunity to use Insight Score for Auto and leverage Equifax differentiated data to enable a better customer experience," said Lena Bourgeois, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Services at Equifax U.S. Information Solutions. "One of the biggest hurdles in the auto industry is affordability - which is particularly challenging for those that may be new to credit or those who may be rebuilding their credit histories."

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions soft pull products, identity theft and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, 2022 Safeguards protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.

