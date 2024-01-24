71% of fans at Adelaide Oval prefer Mashgin's AI solution to traditional checkout

"We are excited to take Mashgin international with our first sports deployment outside of the US. Fans can now grab a snack or beer and pay in seconds, keeping lines moving and getting fans back to their seats quickly – offering them a superior fan experience." Brandon Scott, Head of Sports, Mashgin Post this

The terminals were trialed during Adelaide Oval's recent Australian Football League (AFL) season, with positive feedback resulting in the technology becoming a permanent fixture ahead of this week's international cricket Test Match between Australia and the West Indies.

An independent survey of nearly 1,000 AFL fans who have used Mashgin at Adelaide Oval proved the ease of use of Mashgin's POS self-checkout kiosks:

92% of fans stated Mashgin was easy to use;

86% of fans over the age of 50 overwhelmingly agreed;

84% of fans described the overall experience with Mashgin's self-checkout technology as good or excellent, and

71% said they prefer Mashgin over traditional checkout with a cashier.

"We want South Australian sports fans to spend less time waiting in line and more time enjoying what's happening on the turf, and the data is already showing that Mashgin's technology is helping us to achieve that," said Adelaide Oval CEO Nick Addison.

"We are excited to take Mashgin international with our first sports deployment outside of the U.S.," said Mashgin Head of Sports, Brandon Scott. "Fans can now easily grab a snack or beer and pay in seconds, keeping lines moving and getting fans back to their seats quickly – offering them a superior fan experience all around."

Concessions are a key part of the game day experience for sports fans, but long lines can keep fans from purchasing. According to a study by Deloitte, the concession experience is the source of some of the lowest satisfaction ratings among fans. The successful adoption of Mashgin's technology at sports grounds like Adelaide Oval proves that touchless checkout improves fan satisfaction and boosts food and drinks as an important revenue source for stadiums.

