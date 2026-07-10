716 Cash Explains the Hidden Costs of Selling a Home and Offers Buffalo Homeowners a Simpler Alternative

716 Cash, a Western New York home-buying company, is helping homeowners avoid many of these expenses by purchasing houses directly for cash in as-is condition, often closing in just a matter of days.

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many homeowners preparing to sell their property focus on the listing price but underestimate the additional expenses that often come with a traditional home sale. From repairs and renovations to marketing, staging, and closing costs, the true cost of selling can significantly reduce a seller's bottom line.

716 Cash, a Western New York home-buying company, is helping homeowners avoid many of these expenses by purchasing houses directly for cash in as-is condition, often closing in just a matter of days.

"Many homeowners are surprised by how much time and money they end up investing before their home even sells," said a spokesperson for 716 Cash. "Our goal is to provide a straightforward alternative for people who want to sell quickly without making repairs or hosting showings."

One of the largest expenses many sellers face is preparing a home for the market. Repairs such as roofing, plumbing, electrical work, cosmetic updates, or kitchen and bathroom renovations can quickly become costly. Sellers often feel pressured to improve their property to remain competitive, even though they will no longer own the home once it sells.

With 716 Cash, homeowners can skip those investments entirely. The company purchases homes in their current condition, regardless of age, deferred maintenance, or needed repairs.

Traditional home sales may also require professional photography, staging services, online marketing, multiple showings, and open houses to attract buyers. In addition to the financial cost, these activities require homeowners to spend considerable time cleaning, preparing, and maintaining the property throughout the selling process.

Because 716 Cash purchases homes directly, sellers can eliminate these steps altogether. There are no open houses, no staging requirements, and no need to prepare the property for prospective buyers. Instead, homeowners receive a direct cash offer and can choose a closing timeline that works for their situation.

For homeowners facing foreclosure, inheriting an unwanted property, dealing with costly repairs, relocating, or simply looking for a faster and more convenient sale, selling directly to a professional home buyer can provide a practical alternative to the traditional real estate process.

By eliminating many of the common expenses associated with listing a home, including repairs, marketing costs, and many closing-related fees, homeowners may be able to move forward more quickly while avoiding unnecessary stress.

Homeowners throughout Buffalo and the surrounding Western New York communities who would like to learn more about selling a property as-is can contact 716 Cash for a no-obligation cash offer.

About 716 Cash

716 Cash is a locally owned Western New York home-buying company that purchases residential properties in any condition. The company specializes in helping homeowners sell quickly through a simple cash purchase process, eliminating the need for repairs, showings, or lengthy listing periods. Whether a homeowner is facing financial hardship, inherited an unwanted property, needs to relocate, or simply wants a hassle-free sale, 716 Cash provides fair cash offers and flexible closing timelines throughout Buffalo and the surrounding areas.

For more information, visit www.716Cash.com or call (716) 271-7547.

Media Contact

Jenna Wigsten, 716 Cash, 1 (716) 271-7547, [email protected], 716cash.com

SOURCE 716 Cash