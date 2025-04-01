72SOLD Ranks #2 on Inc's 2025 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest

"Being recognized by the Inc Regionals as #2 overall, #1 among businesses like ours, is a testament to the positive impact 72SOLD is making in the real estate industry," said Greg Hague, CEO and founder of 72SOLD. Post this

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest. Between 2021 and 2023, these 137 private companies had a median growth rate of 106 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 13,809 jobs and $15.9 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About 72SOLD

Since it launched in 2018, 72SOLD has become Arizona's #1 real estate brand, and one of America's fastest growing real estate companies, because of its program for identifying buyers for a home quickly, generating faster, higher offers for sellers. Seven studies over the past five years showed that sellers walked away with thousands more when they sold using the 72SOLD program. The most recent study, released in 2025, showed that more than 11,000 homeowners who used the 72SOLD program sold at 5.8% higher median prices than other homes sold in their local MLS. 72SOLD is currently offering its home selling program in over 70 major U.S. markets. 72SOLD is the Inc. 5000 #211 fastest-growing company in America, the #1 real estate firm in the Western U.S. 72SOLD is also the recipient of the Most Admired Companies award.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Liz Renninger, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 480-862-4765, [email protected], evolveprandmarketing.com

SOURCE 72SOLD