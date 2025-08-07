73% of U.S. Shoppers Say Advertising Drives Back-to-School Purchases

"Ads are most effective when they show up during key decision-making moments, with messaging that respects where the shopper is in their journey." Post this

"Back-to-school is one of the most competitive shopping moments of the year, and families are actively looking for guidance, not noise," said Kerel Cooper, Chief Marketing Officer at GumGum. "What stood out in this research is how much timing and context matter. Ads are most effective when they show up during key decision-making moments, with messaging that respects where the shopper is in their journey."

Additional key findings from the survey include:

Timing Is Critical & Shoppers Respond When Ads Appear in Moments That Matter: The biggest differentiator? Timing. 44% of global consumers, and 48% in the U.S., say they're most receptive to back-to-school ads while actively researching or shopping. That compares to just 7% globally and 8% in the U.S. who are receptive while streaming, and 12% globally versus 11% in the U.S. while scrolling social media, highlighting that ads placed in high-intent moments resonate far more than passive placements.

It's Not Just the Discount – Creative Still Matters: Performance marketing shouldn't come at the cost of good creative, and consumers respond best to visually sharp, relevant messaging. When asked what makes an ad stand out during back-to-school shopping, 42% of shoppers said ads that feel relevant to their needs or lifestyle stand out the most, followed closely by those that offer a clear value or deal (41%) and are visually engaging and creative (34%). In the U.S., responses mirrored this trend, with 23% prioritizing relevance, 24% citing value, and 22% drawn to creative execution.

In-Store and Social Ads Lead the Way: Globally, social media (26%) and in-store promotions (22%) emerged as the most influential ad formats for back-to-school shopping, outpacing search, streaming, and native placements. In the U.S., shoppers also ranked in-store and social highest, showing consistent preferences across markets despite the rise of digital video and streaming.

Methodology:

GumGum commissioned Cint, a leading digital insights and research technology provider, to conduct a survey in Q2 2025 to better understand the role advertising plays in shaping back-to-school purchase decisions. The study surveyed more than 3,000 consumers across six global markets: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. Respondents were asked about their back-to-school shopping behaviors, preferences, and advertising receptiveness across various formats and moments.

About GumGum

GumGum is the contextual-first technology leader transforming digital advertising with AI-powered, non-invasive data and media solutions.

We champion effective advertising that uplifts and respects consumers. Our proprietary Contextual, Attention, and Creative solutions create the perfect match between a brand and a consumer in the right moment and mindset.

Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and operates in 19+ markets. For more information, please visit gumgum.com.

