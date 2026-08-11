76% of Caregivers Say Reliable Transportation Makes Their Child More Successful in School, New Research Finds

"This research confirms what we hear from districts and caregivers constantly: consistency is one of the clearest levers we have to help the students who need the most support succeed, both in the classroom and beyond." - Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven Post this

Consistent Transportation's Role in Student Success

Across every group surveyed, the same pattern emerged. Students with consistent transportation arrive prepared for the school day, resulting in better academic and social-emotional outcomes. Sixty-nine percent of parents and guardians said a reliable ride left their child noticeably calmer, a finding echoed independently by teachers and administrators describing the positive effect on student behavior and readiness to learn.

"When transportation is reliable, it becomes something students and families can count on to build their routine," said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. "This research confirms what we hear from districts and caregivers constantly: consistency is one of the clearest levers we have to help the students who need the most support succeed, both in the classroom and beyond. A reliable, on-time ride with the same driver improves caregiver trust, classroom stability for teachers, and attendance-based funding for districts."

Transportation Reliability's Financial Impact: From District Funding to Caregiver Careers

The research also found that transportation reliability shapes decisions well beyond the ride itself. Sixty-two percent of parents and guardians said transportation was a major or significant factor in their decisions about where to send their child to school, and district administrators independently reported seeing transportation reliability influence enrollment, transfers, and family trust. For districts where per-pupil funding follows enrollment, the findings suggest transportation reliability functions as a retention issue. The study also examined the operational and compliance pressures districts face when transportation is inconsistent, including its effect on legally required services for students with IEPs and McKinney-Vento protections.

For caregivers, more than half (55%) carried a financial cost tied to their child's transportation including lost hours, lost wages, or a changed job. Several caregivers surveyed described transportation consistency as unlocking employment opportunities that previously weren't possible. Angela, a caregiver in Florida, said, "There were certain jobs I couldn't get because there was nobody else willing to take [my child's transportation] on. It definitely opened up a lot for me. Now I'm not having to say, 'I can't apply for this job because of the hours, or that job because of the location.'"

Despite the clear benefits of consistency, the research found that many districts have not yet closed the gap between the students who qualify for this kind of support and the students receiving it. Only 13% of administrators surveyed said all of their qualifying students currently have transportation arranged, a gap the study frames as a meaningful opportunity for districts rather than a shortfall in effort, since the same administrators consistently rank specialized transportation among their top institutional priorities.

Research Methodology

This research combines an independent survey of 812 respondents, fielded in May and June 2026, with 15 in-depth interviews conducted by video with parents and guardians, teachers, and administrators across 10 states.

About EverDriven

EverDriven delivers modern student-centered transportation that's safe, consistent, and built for those who need it most. EverDriven specializes in routing and transporting students across all ranges of needs — from everyday support to the most complex circumstances — including students with disabilities, students experiencing housing instability, and other high-need populations. Serving more than 800 districts across 38 states, the company completed more than 2.1 million successful trips in the 2025–26 school year. EverDriven's deeply human, fully compliant, and AI-powered approach helps districts get students on the road in hours, not days, while maintaining consistent, high-trust rides that complement traditional yellow bus fleets. For more information, visit everdriven.com.

Media Contact

Erica Orthmann, EverDriven, 1 (877) 225-7750, [email protected], https://www.everdriven.com

SOURCE EverDriven