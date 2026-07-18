76% of Coupon Codes Work at Checkout, but Most Failures Trace Back to Terms Shoppers Never Read, CouponDopa Study Finds

Our research shows that most coupon code failures are caused by overlooked terms and conditions not expired codes. Understanding the offer requirements can significantly improve checkout success." — Anderson Joe, CMO, CouponDopa Post this

The research was conducted by CouponDopa, a multi-regional coupon platform operating in 11 countries. Codes were tested across multiple retail categories in July 2026 to measure real checkout success rates.

KEY FINDINGS

Overall success rate: 76%. Overall failure rate: 24%. Highest-performing country: Netherlands, 81%. Lowest-performing countries: Poland and Italy, tied at 70%. Highest-performing category: Electronics. Lowest-performing category: Travel. Desktop success rate: 78%. Mobile success rate: 74%.

The study's most significant finding was not the failure rate itself, but the reasons behind it.

"The assumption most shoppers make is that a coupon code doesn't work because it's expired," said Anderson Joe, CMO at CouponDopa. "Our testing found that expiry was rarely the primary issue. In most failed attempts, the code was still active, but the shopper's cart did not meet a listed condition, such as a minimum spend or a region restriction."

WHY COUPON CODES ACTUALLY FAIL

Minimum spend not met: the most common reason for failure across all 11 regions, since many codes require a basket value above a set threshold.

Region-specific restrictions: codes valid in one country frequently failed in another.

Unread terms and conditions: codes were applied to excluded categories, sale items, or specific product ranges without checking eligibility first.

Delivery and shipping thresholds: free shipping codes requiring a minimum order value were sometimes mistaken for blanket offers.

No exact percentage breakdown of failure causes is available. Minimum spend is confirmed as the single most common cause; the other three were not ranked against each other.

"In our view, a code that fails because of an unmet minimum spend is not necessarily a broken code," said Anderson. "It may simply be a condition the shopper did not see before checkout."

REGIONAL FINDINGS — NETHERLANDS LEADS

Country Success Rate

Netherlands 81%

Germany 79%

United States 77%

Canada 77%

United Kingdom 76%

Australia 75%

New Zealand 74%

France 73%

Spain 72%

Poland 70%

Italy 70%

Netherlands recorded the highest success rate of the 11 regions tested. Germany followed closely. The United Kingdom matched the overall study average, and Canada and the United States recorded the same rate. Poland and Italy recorded the lowest rates in the study, tied at 70%.

ELECTRONICS OUTPERFORMS TRAVEL

Electronics recorded the highest coupon code success rate of any category tested, at 80%, while travel recorded the lowest, at 69%.

"Electronics codes in our sample tended to carry fewer conditions," noted Anderson Joe. "Travel codes more often included conditions tied to dates, destinations, or booking windows, which may explain the difference."

MOBILE SHOPPERS RECORD LOWER SUCCESS RATES

Desktop checkouts recorded a 78% success rate compared with 74% for mobile, a 4-point gap. Researchers said the difference may relate to how terms are displayed on smaller screens, though this was not directly tested.

"We saw a consistent gap between desktop and mobile across our markets," said Anderson Joe. "We can't say precisely why from this data alone, but it's a pattern worth further study."

ABOUT THE STUDY

CouponDopa tested 1,000 coupon codes across 11 countries during July 2026, across electronics, fashion, food delivery, travel, beauty, and home categories. Codes were manually tested at real checkouts on desktop and mobile. A code counted as successful only when the discount appeared in the checkout total. Failed codes were categorized by reason. Read the complete methodology available at CouponDopa tested 1000 coupon codes in 11 regions.

ABOUT COUPONDOPA

CouponDopa is a multi-regional coupon and discount platform operating across 11 countries. CouponDopa verifies coupon codes across hundreds of brands before publishing, providing shoppers with discount information across major retail categories, including verified codes available on CouponDopa's store pages.

MEDIA CONTACT

Organization: Coupondopa

Contact Person Name: Anderson Joe

Website: https://www.coupondopa.com/

Email: [email protected]

Contact Number: +1 (530) 269-6377

Address: 165 ithaca Bayshore NY, 11706 USA

City: Bay Shore

State: NY

Country: United States

Media Contact

Anderson Joe, Coupondopa, 1 631 404-9968, [email protected], https://www.coupondopa.com/

SOURCE CouponDopa