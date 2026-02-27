Companies are getting revenue from AI and attributing it to something else. — Marco Di Cesare, Founder, Loamly Post this

The analysis found that the biggest predictor of whether AI platforms mention a brand is not website optimization. It is off-site authority: Wikipedia presence, Reddit discussions, YouTube content, and news coverage. Companies with a Wikipedia article scored 3.6x higher on average. Technical website optimization correlated 3.1x weaker than these off-site signals.

The platforms also rarely agree with each other. ChatGPT and Gemini cited the same brands only 19% of the time, suggesting that visibility on one AI platform does not guarantee visibility on another.

"We had a customer discover that a double-digit percentage of their conversions were coming from AI referrals. It was all sitting in their Direct traffic bucket in Google Analytics. They had no idea," said Marco Di Cesare, founder of Loamly. "The pattern keeps repeating. Companies are getting revenue from AI and attributing it to something else."

Loamly identifies AI visitors by detecting bot crawl patterns and matching returning visitors to the queries that triggered them. When connected to Stripe, it also attributes revenue to specific AI-referred sessions. The sample of 2,089 brands ranges from solo founders and early-stage startups to established mid-market companies, predominantly in technology and B2B services.

Site owners can check how visible their brand is to ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity for free at www.loamly.ai/check (no signup required).

Full analysis with methodology, statistical tests, and data visualizations: www.loamly.ai/blog/ai-visibility-research-2100-brands-2026

