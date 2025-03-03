78 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Named to Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers List

78 lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were listed on the 2025 Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers list.
NEW YORK, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 78 lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were listed on the 2025 Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers list.
As part of the study, more than 2,000 senior legal buyers around the world are asked to nominate up to three lawyers they have worked with within the past 12 months who have stood out to them. Those on the resulting list are named Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers. According to Thomson Reuters, a firm with Stand-out Lawyers can "improve client satisfaction, strengthen their brand, increase client advocacy, enhance people engagement, grow share of wallet, and increase profits per partner."
The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers were nominated by their clients as Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers:
Lawyer, Practice, Office
Joseph Agostino, Intellectual Property & Technology, New Jersey
Lee A. Albanese, Corporate, New Jersey
Drew M. Altman, Corporate, Miami
Stephen Baird, Intellectual Property & Technology, Minneapolis
Ian C. Ballon, Intellectual Property & Technology, Silicon Valley/Washington, D.C./Los Angeles
Johnine P. Barnes, Labor & Employment, Washington, D.C.
Michael J. Baum, Real Estate, Chicago
Brian H. Blaney, Corporate, Phoenix
Scott J. Bornstein, Intellectual Property & Technology, New York, Long Island
James N. Boudreau, Labor & Employment, Philadelphia
Francis (Frank) R. Bradley III, Corporate, Houston
Heath J. Briggs, Intellectual Property & Technology, Denver
Joshua R. Brown, Intellectual Property & Technology, Orlando
Matthew J. Cannon, Litigation, Chicago
Jonathan H. Claydon, Litigation, Chicago
Lori G. Cohen, Litigation, Atlanta
Bruno Cova, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Milan
Jake Evans, Litigation, Atlanta
Ashley M. Farrell Pickett, Labor & Employment, Los Angeles
Joel Feldman, Trademark & Brand Management, Atlanta
Tiffany S. Fordyce, Labor & Employment, Chicago
Victor Manuel Frías Garcés, Corporate, Mexico City
Richard J. Giusto, Real Estate, Miami
Ernest LaMont Greer, Litigation, Atlanta
Claudia Hard, Finance, Berlin
Jared A. Hershberg, Corporate, New York
Shari L. Heyen, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Houston
Angelika Hunnefeld, Litigation, Miami
Stanley G. Jacobs, Jr., Corporate, Fort Lauderdale
David Jay, Litigation, New Jersey
Kurt A. Kappes, Litigation-Trade Secrets, Sacramento
Fred E. Karlinsky, Insurance, Fort Lauderdale/Tallahassee
Mark D. Kemple, Labor & Employment, Los Angeles
Candice E. Kim, Trademark & Brand Management, Los Angeles
David J. LaSota, Corporate, Chicago
Kara L. MacCullough, Corporate, Fort Lauderdale/Washington D.C.
Ian R. Macdonald, Immigration & Compliance, Atlanta
Steven M. Malina, Litigation, Chicago
Thomas R. Martin, Corporate, Miami
Carl McCarthy, Public Finance & Infrastructure, New York
Mark I. Michigan, Corporate, Dallas
Matthew W. Miller, Corporate, Fort Lauderdale
Ewen Mitchell, Intellectual Property & Technology, London
Ashley Montalbano, Real Estate, Chicago
Adam S. Namoury, Corporate, New York
Jon. T Neumann, Insurance, Phoenix
Yuji Ogiwara, Litigation, Tokyo
David W. Oppenheim, Franchise & Distribution, New Jersey
Alejandro Ostos Fulda, Litigation, Mexico City
Flora R. Perez, Corporate, Fort Lauderdale
Arturo Pérez -Estrada, Corporate, Mexico City
Philip I. Person, Labor & Employment, San Francisco
Laura Siegel Rabinowitz, International Trade & Customs, New York
Magan Pritam Ray, Benefits & Compensation, Silicon Valley
Tina M. Ross, Real Estate, Dallas
Marc M. Rossell, Corporate, New York
Win Rutherford, Corporate, Miami
Gary A. Saul, Real Estate, Miami
David I. Schulman, Corporate/Intellectual Property & Technology, Atlanta
Jeff E. Scott, Litigation, Los Angeles
Joey T. Shabot, Mergers & Acquisitions, Tel Aviv
Hal S. Shaftel, Litigation, New York
Danielle Genet Silberstein, Corporate, Miami
Sylvia E. Simson, Litigation, New York
Charmaine D. Smith, Entertainment, Media & Sports, Atlanta
Libretta Stennes, Litigation, Minneapolis
Oscar Stephens, Latin America Practice, New York
Landes Taylor, Corporate, Portland
Daniel J. Tyukody, Litigation, Los Angeles
Jena M. Valdetero, Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, Chicago
Richard J. Valladares, Litigation, Atlanta
Henrietta Walker, Corporate, London
Jennifer Weddle, American Indian Law, Denver
Jéan E. Wilson, Public Finance & Infrastructure, Orlando/Tampa
Eric D. Wong, Litigation, New Jersey
William Wu, Energy/Natural Resources/Mergers & Acquisitions, Singapore
Paul G. Yakulis, Corporate, New York
David A. Zetoony, Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, Denver
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
