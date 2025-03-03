78 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Named to Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers List

78 lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were listed on the 2025 Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers list.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 78 lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were listed on the 2025 Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers list.

As part of the study, more than 2,000 senior legal buyers around the world are asked to nominate up to three lawyers they have worked with within the past 12 months who have stood out to them. Those on the resulting list are named Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers. According to Thomson Reuters, a firm with Stand-out Lawyers can "improve client satisfaction, strengthen their brand, increase client advocacy, enhance people engagement, grow share of wallet, and increase profits per partner."

The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers were nominated by their clients as Thomson Reuters Stand-out Lawyers:

Lawyer, Practice, Office

Joseph Agostino, Intellectual Property & Technology, New Jersey

Lee A. Albanese, Corporate, New Jersey

Drew M. Altman, Corporate, Miami

Stephen Baird, Intellectual Property & Technology, Minneapolis

Ian C. Ballon, Intellectual Property & Technology, Silicon Valley/Washington, D.C./Los Angeles

Johnine P. Barnes, Labor & Employment, Washington, D.C.

Michael J. Baum, Real Estate, Chicago

Brian H. Blaney, Corporate, Phoenix

Scott J. Bornstein, Intellectual Property & Technology, New York, Long Island

James N. Boudreau, Labor & Employment, Philadelphia

Francis (Frank) R. Bradley III, Corporate, Houston

Heath J. Briggs, Intellectual Property & Technology, Denver

Joshua R. Brown, Intellectual Property & Technology, Orlando

Matthew J. Cannon, Litigation, Chicago

Jonathan H. Claydon, Litigation, Chicago

Lori G. Cohen, Litigation, Atlanta

Bruno Cova, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Milan

Jake Evans, Litigation, Atlanta

Ashley M. Farrell Pickett, Labor & Employment, Los Angeles

Joel Feldman, Trademark & Brand Management, Atlanta

Tiffany S. Fordyce, Labor & Employment, Chicago

Victor Manuel Frías Garcés, Corporate, Mexico City

Richard J. Giusto, Real Estate, Miami

Ernest LaMont Greer, Litigation, Atlanta

Claudia Hard, Finance, Berlin

Jared A. Hershberg, Corporate, New York

Shari L. Heyen, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Houston

Angelika Hunnefeld, Litigation, Miami

Stanley G. Jacobs, Jr., Corporate, Fort Lauderdale

David Jay, Litigation, New Jersey

Kurt A. Kappes, Litigation-Trade Secrets, Sacramento

Fred E. Karlinsky, Insurance, Fort Lauderdale/Tallahassee

Mark D. Kemple, Labor & Employment, Los Angeles

Candice E. Kim, Trademark & Brand Management, Los Angeles

David J. LaSota, Corporate, Chicago

Kara L. MacCullough, Corporate, Fort Lauderdale/Washington D.C.

Ian R. Macdonald, Immigration & Compliance, Atlanta

Steven M. Malina, Litigation, Chicago

Thomas R. Martin, Corporate, Miami

Carl McCarthy, Public Finance & Infrastructure, New York

Mark I. Michigan, Corporate, Dallas

Matthew W. Miller, Corporate, Fort Lauderdale

Ewen Mitchell, Intellectual Property & Technology, London

Ashley Montalbano, Real Estate, Chicago

Adam S. Namoury, Corporate, New York

Jon. T Neumann, Insurance, Phoenix

Yuji Ogiwara, Litigation, Tokyo

David W. Oppenheim, Franchise & Distribution, New Jersey

Alejandro Ostos Fulda, Litigation, Mexico City

Flora R. Perez, Corporate, Fort Lauderdale

Arturo Pérez -Estrada, Corporate, Mexico City

Philip I. Person, Labor & Employment, San Francisco

Laura Siegel Rabinowitz, International Trade & Customs, New York

Magan Pritam Ray, Benefits & Compensation, Silicon Valley

Tina M. Ross, Real Estate, Dallas

Marc M. Rossell, Corporate, New York

Win Rutherford, Corporate, Miami

Gary A. Saul, Real Estate, Miami

David I. Schulman, Corporate/Intellectual Property & Technology, Atlanta

Jeff E. Scott, Litigation, Los Angeles

Joey T. Shabot, Mergers & Acquisitions, Tel Aviv

Hal S. Shaftel, Litigation, New York

Danielle Genet Silberstein, Corporate, Miami

Sylvia E. Simson, Litigation, New York

Charmaine D. Smith, Entertainment, Media & Sports, Atlanta

Libretta Stennes, Litigation, Minneapolis

Oscar Stephens, Latin America Practice, New York

Landes Taylor, Corporate, Portland

Daniel J. Tyukody, Litigation, Los Angeles

Jena M. Valdetero, Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, Chicago

Richard J. Valladares, Litigation, Atlanta

Henrietta Walker, Corporate, London

Jennifer Weddle, American Indian Law, Denver

Jéan E. Wilson, Public Finance & Infrastructure, Orlando/Tampa

Eric D. Wong, Litigation, New Jersey

William Wu, Energy/Natural Resources/Mergers & Acquisitions, Singapore

Paul G. Yakulis, Corporate, New York

David A. Zetoony, Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, Denver

