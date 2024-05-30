79% of Executives Attend Global Events to Learn from Real Case Studies, 55% Also Cite Networking with Peers--Everest Group

Our goal with Everest Group Engage is for every attendee to leave Dallas this September armed with the information they were seeking as well as some impactful insights they weren't expecting. Post this

"Everest Group Engage" will be held September 30 – October 2 at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel. The theme of the conference is "The Pragmatic Edge: Designing Your Future." The agenda is designed to help C-suite leaders and teams in global business services, sourcing and vendor management, and shared services operate at peak productivity and efficiency.

"We've taken this voice of our customer to heart in building the agenda for Everest Group Engage," said Mark Fissell, senior vice president of Global Events at Everest Group. "One sentiment that came through loud and clear in our polling is that executives want to hear detailed case studies that share what other enterprise leaders have tried, what's working, and what lessons have been learned in practical implementation. And, of course, they are keenly interested in the perspectives of our analysts, who have their finger on the pulse of practical implementations and trends from their work with thousands of enterprises across the globe. Our goal with Everest Group Engage is for every attendee to leave Dallas this September armed with the information they were seeking as well as some impactful insights they weren't expecting."

In terms of which type of sessions executives find most valuable, the executives polled by Everest Group said they receive the most value from analyst presentations and enterprise case studies. "Roundtables with peers who share the same roles and responsibilities" was by far the preferred networking opportunity, cited by 78% of respondents.

The top "must-have topics" ranked by the respondents included:

Practical uses for AI and emerging technologies to increase output and efficiency

The emerging GBS and sourcing operating models that are positively impacting top- and bottom-line

Cost optimization and avoidance plans

Engaging and aligning to CEO priorities

Aligning resourcing models (humans and technology) with breakthrough practices

Managing change and stakeholders

Developing your team/organization

Future trends in locations and talent

Partnering with service providers to drive innovation

Pricing trends for 2025

About Everest Group Global Events

Everest Group is channeling its research and advisory expertise into premium-grade educational and networking opportunities for C-suite executives and senior leaders, equipping them to grow their businesses and succeed in their functional priorities.

Everest Group Global Events includes large, multi-track, multi-day events in numerous geographies around the world as well as smaller, one-day events on compelling topics within specific industries. These events are designed to provide information, guidance and networking opportunities to help professionals with responsibilities for global shared services, sourcing, vendor management, and customer experience propel their initiatives forward with confidence.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximized operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing delivers precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at http://www.everestgrp.com.

