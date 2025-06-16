795 Students from Across the State Graduate from Minnesota Connections Academy

We proved that a community is built with heart, not hallways, we prove that resilience can be logged in and carried out into the world and today we celebrate not just the end of high school but the beginning of thousands of new stories each waiting to be written by us. Post this

During the ceremony, seniors Zania Myers of Minneapolis and Marion Kamara of Moorhead gave remarks to their classmates.

"What makes the Class of 2025 truly remarkable is not just what we've accomplished—but how we did it," said Zania. "We are a class defined by inclusivity, by the belief that everyone deserves a place, a voice, and a chance. We come from different backgrounds, with different stories and perspectives, but we lifted each other up. We celebrated our differences, and we found unity in our shared experiences."

"Here's to the dreamers, the fighters, the procrastinators who still made it (no judgment) the ones who logged on even when they didn't feel like it, the quiet achievers, the leaders, the artists, the scientist, the future entrepreneurs, and world changers," said Marion. "We didn't just adapt to the world; we changed what success can look like. We proved that a community is built with heart, not hallways, we prove that resilience can be logged in and carried out into the world and today we celebrate not just the end of high school but the beginning of thousands of new stories each waiting to be written by us."

The Class of 2025 is the 17th graduating class for the virtual school that serves students in grades K–12 statewide. Many of Minnesota Connections Academy's Class of 2025 plan to attend a two or four-year college or university, including Augsburg University, Concordia University—St. Paul, Simpson College, St. Olaf College, University of Findlay, University of Minnesota, University of North Dakota and Winona State University. Others are entering the workforce, joining the military, taking a gap year, or pursuing other exciting opportunities.

Minnesota Connections Academy is an established online school that provides students with the continuous support of highly skilled teachers and curriculum that focuses on both academics and helping to build fundamental life skills. The school's teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. Learning plans are flexible and can be tailored based on a student's specific needs.

The 2025-26 academic year will mark the school's second year of its successful College and Career Readiness offering for middle and high school students. Building on last year's foundation, this refined offering integrates traditional academic subjects with industry-leading, career-focused options like IT, business, health sciences and marketing. This program equips students with durable skills like leadership, critical thinking and teamwork. Students can participate in career exploration and industry networking opportunities to build confidence, make connections and find direction to prepare for their future.

Enrollment for the 2025-2026 academic year is currently open. Minnesota Connections Academy is hosting online information sessions for families interested in learning more about virtual education. For more information about Minnesota Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.MinnesotaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

