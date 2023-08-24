7shifts adds Tip Payouts to their Restaurant Team Management Platform

With tips at both full-service and quick-service restaurants growing by 25% and 17% respectively in the last quarter of 2022¹, instant access to those tips can play a critical role in retention. Tweet this

With restaurants looking to save on costs and add efficiency through consolidating technology, 7shifts continues to evolve its platform to help restaurants manage all aspects of their teams. Since the beginning of this year, they've introduced onboarding, performance management, and tip pooling, along with tip payouts, and payroll.

You can learn more about 7shifts Tip Payouts here.

Founded in 2014, 7shifts is simplifying team management, one shift at a time. The restaurant team management platform is used by over 40,000 restaurants and 1 million restaurant pros. 7shifts provides tools that help restaurateurs make more profitable decisions, improve team retention, and get operations in order. 7shifts is made for everyone — from FOH to BOH — and used by restaurants of all sizes, from independent restaurants to multi-unit brands like Union Square Hospitality, Bareburger, Boka Restaurant Group, and Juice It Up!. Learn more or sign up for a free trial at www.7shifts.com. Find us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, the App Store or Google Play.

