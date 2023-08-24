7shifts adds Tip Payouts to their Restaurant Team Management Platform

The team management platform continues to emphasize employee experience as the restaurant industry struggles with retention. Tip Payouts provides a way for operators to instantly send employee tips directly to existing personal debit accounts.
SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As hiring makes a rebound in the restaurant industry, operators have to shift focus to retaining their staff members. 7shifts data showed an average employee tenure of 110 days, with wages being the biggest pain point, calling out 73% of employees surveyed still receiving tips. With tips at both full-service and quick-service restaurants growing by 25% and 17% respectively in the last quarter of 20221, instant access to those tips can play a critical role in retention.
"Boosting employee retention is as much about the culture of the restaurant as it is about how workers are compensated. Estimating that US restaurant workers make over 70% of their wages in tips, getting employees paid instantly and to their own bank account has shown to have a consistently positive impact on reducing turnover," said Jordan Boesch, CEO of 7shifts. "With our digital Tip Payout solution, employers can pay their workers instantly- eliminating the need for last-minute bank runs or having to track and count cash, while reducing the risks of sending employees home late at night with large amounts of cash."
With restaurants looking to save on costs and add efficiency through consolidating technology, 7shifts continues to evolve its platform to help restaurants manage all aspects of their teams. Since the beginning of this year, they've introduced onboarding, performance management, and tip pooling, along with tip payouts, and payroll.
Founded in 2014, 7shifts is simplifying team management, one shift at a time. The restaurant team management platform is used by over 40,000 restaurants and 1 million restaurant pros. 7shifts provides tools that help restaurateurs make more profitable decisions, improve team retention, and get operations in order. 7shifts is made for everyone — from FOH to BOH — and used by restaurants of all sizes, from independent restaurants to multi-unit brands like Union Square Hospitality, Bareburger, Boka Restaurant Group, and Juice It Up!. Learn more or sign up for a free trial at www.7shifts.com. Find us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, the App Store or Google Play.
1 https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2023/01/technology-pandemic-economy-gratuity-tipping-etiquette-square/672658/
