7th Edition of the World Happiness Summit® Returns to Miami with Theme of Hope

Named a Top 5 Leadership Summit by Forbes, the World Happiness Summit 2025 comes to Miami Beach, uniting global experts, business leaders, and change-makers to drive a movement for wellbeing, resilience, and human flourishing through science and action.

"After two incredible years in Europe, we are thrilled to bring WOHASU to Miami Beach. This year's theme of Hope is more relevant than ever, as people worldwide seek to build resilience and find meaning in their personal and professional lives. Through the science of wellbeing, we aim to empower individuals and organizations with the tools for human flourishing." – Karen Guggenheim, Founder & CEO, WOHASU® and the World Happiness Summit®, featured in Forbes as one of the Top 5 Leadership Summits in the World to Attend in 2025, highlighting its global impact and its role in advancing wellbeing in leadership, business, and public policy.

WOHASU 2025 Sponsors

The World of Hyatt is an Impact Sponsor and The Standard Hotel is the Official Hotel Partner. Additionally, the event is supported by key sponsors, including happy® Products – Movement Sponsor and Coffee Partner; and Delta Air Lines as Preferred Airline Sponsor.

Knowledge Partner

WOHASU is proud to announce Gallup as a Knowledge Partner for the World Happiness Summit 2025. Gallup® data and insights will inform WOHASU attendees through the following sessions:

Fireside chat on "Measuring What Matters" with Jim Clifton , Chairman of Gallup® and Karen Guggenheim , WOHASU Founder & CEO

, Chairman of Gallup® and , WOHASU Founder & CEO Preview of the key themes from the 2025 World Happiness Report chapter on sharing meals and social connections, including Joe Daly , Managing Partner of Gallup's Global Analytics and member of the company's board of directors

, Managing Partner of Gallup's Global Analytics and member of the company's board of directors Panel conversation WOHASU® Women at the World Happiness Summit 2025, including Kristin Barry , Director of Hiring Analytics at Gallup®

Key Highlights of WOHASU 2025

Keynote by Dr. Arthur Brooks , Harvard professor and #1 best-selling author, will speak on "The Meaning of Your Life and How to Find It" and will deliver a pre-summit workshop on "Managing Your Happiness" on March 14

, professor and #1 best-selling author, will speak on "The Meaning of Your Life and How to Find It" and will deliver a pre-summit workshop on "Managing Your Happiness" on Keynote by Dr. Emma Seppälä, Yale lecturer and happiness expert, on "Positively Energizing Leadership"

lecturer and happiness expert, on "Positively Energizing Leadership" Live recording of The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos (taught the most popular class in Yale University history), the hit podcast has over 100 million downloads

(taught the most popular class in history), the hit podcast has over 100 million downloads Global launch of Health and Happiness Study by Harvard University researchers presenting a groundbreaking research initiative analyzing wellbeing using AI and large-scale data

researchers presenting a groundbreaking research initiative analyzing wellbeing using AI and large-scale data Keynote by TJ Abrams, Vice President of Global Wellbeing, Hyatt, focusing on how the hospitality industry enhances happiness and can reduce loneliness

Oxford Professor and Co-Editor of the World Happiness Report Jan-Emmanuel De Neve will deliver a keynote based on his new book Why Workplace Wellbeing Matters: The Science Behind Employee Happiness and Organizational Performance

Panel Discussion: "Doing Good is Good for Business", moderated by Raj Sisodia (Co-founder of Conscious Capitalism) and featuring: Craig Dubitsky , Co-Founder & CEO, happy® Products Cayley Tull, President, Tullman Family Office Dan Gillison, CEO, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Karen Guggenheim , CEO & Founder, WOHASU Book signings and launches by international best-selling authors Full agenda here



Additionally, WOHASU will introduce the first-ever Holistic Wellbeing Certification for School Principals, a groundbreaking initiative based on Brooks' work and designed with WOHASU to support school leadership in fostering happier and more resilient school culture. Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the third largest district in the US, will be present to discuss the role of wellbeing in education.

For a fully immersive experience that involves all the senses, WOHASU Hope 2025 will feature violinist Aldo Cicchini who performed daily from his balcony during the Covid lockdown in Italy, offering hope to those nearby and live streaming his music on social media to share its beauty with those in quarantine. His concerts quickly went viral worldwide, reaching over 300,000 people daily across the globe.

As part of WOHASU's mission to promote wellbeing at scale, WOHASU has donated over $25,000 in scholarships to public school teachers around the world.

Ticket Information

Tickets for WOHASU 2025 are available, including in-person and virtual options.

About WOHASU®

Founded in 2016 by Karen Guggenheim, WOHASU® LLC is a social enterprise dedicated to promoting wellbeing through evidence-based strategies and services, and global collaboration. The World Happiness Summit® is the premier event that unites the world's leading experts in positive psychology, business, government, and academia to drive personal and societal change. WOHASU also produces educational programs for leadership development and partners with international organizations to promote wellbeing in all aspects of life.

Media Contact

Kristof Guggenheim, WOHASU LLC, 1 3059340143, [email protected], www.worldhappinesssummit.com

