8.5" x 14" Letter/Reply and Long-Letter Format Now Available on the Postalytics Platform

"Sometimes, fundraisers and marketers need a little more room than the standard letter provides," notes Postalytics CEO Dennis Kelly. "The extra length — plus the optional tear-off reply device — adds more flexibility to our fundraising and marketing clients' choices within the Postalytics platform."

Highlights

Standard #10 window or custom outer envelopes.

Optional #9 closed-face reply envelope.

Optional full-horizontal perforation for letter/reply applications allows for a full-length letter combined with a donation reply device, check, voucher, coupon, and more.

Up to four long pages, printed front and back.

Initially available for US addresses only; Canadian market coming soon.

Automated, OCR-scan return processing capabilities.

The Versatility and Popularity of the "Nonprofit Format"

Long-form letters give organizations a chance to tell stories, building trust and credibility with their audience. This is critically important when asking for contributions, hence nonprofit organizations' fondness for long letters. Marketers have refined their methods and use techniques such as embedded quotations and P.S. messages to encourage readers to consume the content and take action.

Response devices can include personalized, variable information, allowing organizations to suggest giving amounts based on past donations, for instance. In non-fundraising, marketing situations, the tear-off reply portion might feature redeemable retail coupons or vouchers, subscription or raffle entries, and more.

