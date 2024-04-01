8 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named Billboard 2024 Top Music Lawyers

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Charles J. Biederman, Jay L. Cooper, Steve Plinio, Jess L. Rosen, Bobby Rosenbloum, Mathew S. Rosengart, Paul D. Schindler, and Charmaine D. Smith were chosen as honorees on Billboard's 2024 Top Music Lawyers list.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Charles J. Biederman, Jay L. Cooper, Steve Plinio, Jess Rosen, Bobby Rosenbloum, Mathew S. Rosengart, Paul D. Schindler, and Charmaine D. Smith were chosen as honorees on Billboard's 2024 Top Music Lawyers list.

"It's a privilege to receive acknowledgement from this prestigious publication for our innovative contributions in various areas of the music industry," said Rosenbloum, chairman of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice. "Our team of lawyers possess a wide range of experience, equipping them to handle nearly all aspects of legal affairs and provide skilled service to clients across the music and entertainment industries."

Biederman has practiced in most every aspect of the entertainment and media landscape including music, film, television, branding, fashion, advertising, video games and apps, as well as representing executives in these fields in their various employment agreements.

Cooper is the founder of Greenberg Traurig's Los Angeles Entertainment & Media Practice and focuses his practice on music industry, motion picture, television, Internet, multimedia, and intellectual property issues.

Plinio represents artists, creative individuals, and entrepreneurs in the music industry. His practice is focused on the defense of his client's rights in their professional endeavors and business dealings, including recording contracts, music publishing agreements, merchandising, touring, music in film and TV, and other music business transactions.

Rosen is co-chair of the firm's Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice and focuses his practice on talent representation, including virtually all facets of transactional entertainment matters in the music, film, television, and new media industries.

Widely considered one of the primary architects of the modern digital music business, Rosenbloum has overseen and advised on deals that have generated billions of dollars in value for the global music industry.

Rosengart has represented iconic clients in both Hollywood and corporate America. He led the historic fight to remove Britney Spears' father as her conservator and obtained a major victory for clients Sean Penn and his global disaster relief organization CORE in a potentially precedent-setting victory against the U.S. government.

Schindler is the senior chair of the New York Entertainment & Media Practice and has served as counsel to numerous award-winning, multiplatinum musical artists, producers, record labels, and various types of entertainment companies.

Smith focuses her transactional practice on the licensing of music, videos, and other entertainment-related content. She advises clients on the music licensing landscape and rights implicated, formulates licensing approaches and royalty structures unique to the client's needs and products/services, and negotiates deals with music content licensors on behalf of digital media companies for exploitation in the United States and around the world.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Lisa Sanders, Greenberg Traurig, +1 678.553.2225

