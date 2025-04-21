8 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named Billboard 2025 Top Music Lawyers

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Charles J. Biederman, Jay L. Cooper, Jonathan B. Koby, Steve Plinio, Jess Rosen, Bobby Rosenbloum, Paul D. Schindler, and Charmaine D. Smith were chosen as honorees on Billboard's 2025 Top Music Lawyers list.

ATLANTA, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Charles J. Biederman, Jay L. Cooper, Jonathan B. Koby, Steve Plinio, Jess Rosen, Bobby Rosenbloum, Paul D. Schindler, and Charmaine D. Smith were chosen as honorees on Billboard's 2025 Top Music Lawyers list.

"We are incredibly proud of the many talented individuals in our Entertainment Practice who have been recognized by Billboard as top music lawyers in the industry," said Rosenbloum, who is chair of the firm's Global Entertainment & Media Practice. "This honor reflects our team's unwavering dedication to innovative and cutting-edge strategies, as well as our focus on providing exceptional service to clients in all aspects of their business and legal affairs."

Biederman represents a diverse global clientele across music, film, television, branding, fashion, and more, providing strategic counsel on creative and business matters with a strong track record in catalog sales.

Cooper, founder of the Los Angeles Entertainment Practice, represents esteemed clients across the music, film, television, and multimedia industries, advising on intellectual property, catalog acquisitions, and talent agreements.

Koby represents talent and creatives in the music and entertainment industries, crafting sustainable business models and focusing on transactional legal matters that support and nurture their creative and professional goals.

Plinio has over two decades of experience representing artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives in music and entertainment, advising on agreements related to recording, publishing, touring, catalogs, and joint ventures.

Rosen, co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, is one of the nation's top entertainment attorneys, with over three decades of experience representing prominent talent in music, film, television and new media, and brings a unique perspective as a former professional musician.

Rosenbloum, widely regarded as a key architect of the modern digital music business, has driven billions of dollars in value for the global music industry with over three decades of experience at the intersection of music and technology, advising on digital media strategies and complex content license agreements.

Schindler, senior chair of the New York Entertainment & Media Practice, represents award-winning, multiplatinum musical artists, producers, record labels, and entertainment companies, providing counsel on licensing, branding, and record deals, and securing revenue through endorsements, merchandising, joint ventures, and touring agreements. Schindler also advises on catalog sales and acquisitions, including publishing and master recording catalogs, leveraging industry knowledge to maximize value and protect intellectual property.

Smith has over two decades of experience in intellectual property law within the entertainment and media industries, with deep experience in advising a wide variety of digital media companies on the ever-evolving landscape of music rights licensing in the digital space, formulating licensing approaches and royalty structures, and securing rights for the exploitation of digital music in the United States and throughout the world.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

