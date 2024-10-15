8 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Listed as LACCA Approved for 2025

Eight lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were listed as LACCA Approved for 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eight lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were listed as LACCA Approved for 2025. The Latin America Corporate Counsel Association (LACCA) annually selects private practice lawyers who have been recommended by other LACCA members and are considered the top general counsel from the region, according to the publication.

The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers, alongside their jurisdictions and practices, were selected:

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, Washington D.C., and elsewhere around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of more than 120 lawyers to help clients identify and capitalize on business opportunities in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Caribbean. Since the founding of the firm, Greenberg Traurig has been inextricably linked to Latin America and has represented many of the family enterprises that are today among Latin America's largest companies. By addressing real-world problems for clients on a regular basis, our team has developed a breadth of experience in Latin America that sets us apart.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Cassandra Travieso, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 305.579.7705, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP