8 Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Listed as LACCA Approved for 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eight lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were listed as LACCA Approved for 2026. The Latin America Corporate Counsel Association (LACCA) annually selects private practice lawyers who have been recommended by other LACCA members and are considered the top general counsel from the region, according to the publication.

The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers, alongside their jurisdictions and practices, were selected:

Raffael Fiumara, International, Capital Markets

Carlos Ochoa, Mexico, Energy

Leslie Palma, Mexico, Labor

Antonio Peña, International, Corporate and M&A; Thought Leader

José Raz Guzmán, Mexico, Corporate and M&A

Henry R. Roque, International, Corporate and M&A

Marc M. Rossell, International, Corporate and M&A

Guillermo Sánchez Chao, Mexico, Trade

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, São Paulo, Washington D.C., and elsewhere around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of more than 120 lawyers to help clients identify and capitalize on business opportunities in Latin America, the Iberian Peninsula, and the Caribbean. As the only global law firm founded in Miami, Greenberg Traurig is inextricably linked to Latin America. Since its beginning, GT has represented many of the family enterprises that are today among Latin America's largest companies. By addressing real-world problems for clients on a regular basis, our team has developed a breadth of experience that sets us apart. Additionally, for more than 20 years we have sponsored an international associate program that brings lawyers from Latin America and elsewhere around the world and allows them to practice law with us, which greatly enriches our resources and regional network.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

