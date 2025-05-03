8 in 10 Americans Are Turning to Secondhand Shopping to Beat Rising Prices

"Secondhand shopping has quite a few benefits. The price of a gently used item is typically 50% to 75% less than the brand new original retail price. People also generally feel good about purchasing a secondhand item because they have helped keep that item out of the landfill by recycling it. Post this

The primary reason for secondhand shopping is saving money (69%), but many also cite enjoyment of the experience (50%), high traditional retail prices (48%), and expectations of further price hikes due to tariffs (48%). In addition to cost-saving, 24% say they shop secondhand for environmental reasons.

Secondhand shoppers are most often purchasing clothing and shoes (69%), followed by home decor (53%), books or media (52%), furniture (41%), and tools or equipment (38%). Electronics (31%) and collectibles (38%) also make the list, though fewer shop secondhand for appliances (21%) or children's items (14%).

"Secondhand shopping has quite a few benefits. The price of a gently used item is typically 50% to 75% less than the brand new original retail price," says Reagan Phillips, home organization and storage expert at Storage Units. "People also generally feel good about purchasing a secondhand item because they have helped keep that item out of the landfill by recycling it. Lastly, some people enjoy the art of thrifting and buying unique items, some of which may increase in value over time."

In addition to shopping used, many Americans are planning to host their own yard sales. About 30% say they're likely to hold a sale this spring or summer, including 13% who say they're very likely and 18% who are somewhat likely. Their top reasons include reducing clutter (72%), earning extra income (70%), selling unused items (63%), clearing out storage (34%), and managing rising living costs (25%).

Storage use is also shifting as Americans cut costs. About 1 in 5 respondents rented a storage unit in the past six months, and of that group, more than half have already stopped renting (23%) or plan to soon (32%). The most common reasons include saving money (46%), high rental costs (36%), no longer needing the space (33%), consolidating belongings (22%), or selling or donating items (18%).

