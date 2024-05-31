8 Laffey Bucci Attorneys Named PA Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

Personal injury and workplace accident lawyers listed among elite attorneys in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personal injury law firm Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich & Ryan is pleased to announce that eight of its attorneys have been named 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars by Thomson Reuters.

Personal injury and crime victim attorneys Jeffrey Laffey, Paul Bucci, Guy D'Andrea, and Sam Reich have been named Pennsylvania Super Lawyers. No more than 5 percent of a state's attorneys are recognized as Super Lawyers each year. Attorneys Alexandria MacMaster, Michael McFarland, Jill Roth, and Alexandra Stulpin have been named 2024 Pennsylvania Rising Stars, an honor bestowed upon no more than 2.5 percent of the attorneys in a given state.

A program of Thomson Reuters, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who, through a peer review and independent research process, have been identified as attaining a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Candidates are evaluated on 12 indicators including verdicts and settlements; honors and awards; special licenses and certifications; pro bono and community service efforts; and scholarly lectures and writings. The ultimate objective of Super Lawyers is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse list of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for other practitioners and consumers searching for legal counsel.

At Laffey Bucci, we pride ourselves on bringing our blue-collar backgrounds and our aggressive, thorough style to the practice of law across the country. We know our clients are coming to us during one of the most difficult times in their lives; that's why we know we need to earn every client's trust, which we do through our commitment to excellence in every case. Our clients are never given the runaround. We make ourselves available to our clients day and night.

About Laffey Bucci D'Andrea Reich & Ryan

The law firm was founded in 2009 by Jeff Laffey & Paul Bucci. Each attorney brings a wealth of trial experience to the firm. Combined, attorneys at the firm have more than 125 years of experience and have obtained more than $750 million for their clients. In addition to crime victim injury cases, the firm handles various personal injury matters including work injuries, construction accidents, defective product injuries, auto injuries and more.

