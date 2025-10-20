8 of the Caribbean's Best Large Villa Rentals for Gatherings and Groups

"Large-format Caribbean villas let families and friends be together on their own terms—private, serviced, and right on the water," said Sabrina Piccinin, Founder, Haute Retreats. "This edit makes choosing the right home effortless for the moments that matter." Post this

The Point (8 bedrooms) — Emerald Point/Grace Bay

Modern beachline architecture, an oversize infinity pool, and direct Grace Bay access—paired with chef and butler service for effortless days.

Dune House (8 bedrooms) — Long Bay Beach

A serene, design-forward beachfront on Long Bay—crafted in native stone and warm woods, made for kite-calm mornings and long, family-style dinners.

Villa Seafire (8 bedrooms) — Grace Bay/Smith's Reef

A statement, fully staffed estate on the west end of Grace Bay near Smith's Reef—big pool, gym, and easy jump-off for snorkel days.

Area notes — Turks & Caicos

Best window: Nov–May; mornings are calmest for snorkeling/paddle days.

Book Coco Bistro well ahead; add Half Moon Bay & Iguana Island to the boat plan.

Dominican Republic — Punta Cana & Cap Cana

Founders Villa Caribbean 5 (up to 11 bedrooms) — Cap Cana

Resort-linked villa near Punta Espada, Eden Roc Beach Club, and the marina—chef, butler, and sprawling indoor–outdoor living.

Ananda (8 bedrooms) — Punta Cana Resort

A broad, family-first layout with a statement pool and ocean-breeze terraces inside the gated Punta Cana Resort community.

Area notes — Punta Cana/Cap Cana

Prime season: Dec–Apr.

Lock tee times at Punta Espada/Corales early; pivot to Saona Island or Hoyo Azul on sargassum days.

St. Barts — Saint-Barthélemy

Villa Aura (6 bedrooms) — Gouverneur

Quiet elegance above Gouverneur with a long heated pool and sunset roof terrace—close to Saline and Gustavia nights.

Villa 3H (9 bedrooms) — Lurin

Two pools, cinema, wellness spaces, and panoramic 180° sea views—made for big groups that still want SBH chic.

Area notes — St. Barts

Best window: Dec–Apr.

Go early to Saline/Gouverneur; book Shellona or Le Toiny Beach Club for a lingering lunch.

Barbados — West Coast (St. Peter)

The Great House (12 suites; sleeps up to 30) — Platinum Coast

An estate-scale beachfront (main house, cottages, and gardens) with an infinity pool and the Great Bar—Barbados at its most gracious.

Area notes — Barbados

Sweet spot: Jan–Apr; west-coast seas are calmest.

Classic moves: catamaran with turtle stops; dinner at The Tides or Lone Star.

How to Book

Each villa is fully managed and bookable through Haute Retreats, with concierge curation from first inquiry to farewell breakfast. Browse the links above or contact the team for tailored quotes and availability.

Web: hauteretreats.com

Toll-Free (US/Canada): +1 (888) 279-6444

About Haute Retreats

Haute Retreats curates luxury villas and chalets worldwide with high-touch concierge service, recognized by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 and 2025. From the Caribbean and Mexico to Europe and the Alps, the brand pairs extraordinary homes with thoughtful details and seamless planning.

More: hauteretreats.com

Media Contact

Angelica, Haute Retreats, 1 3054321731, [email protected], https://hauteretreats.com

SOURCE Haute Retreats