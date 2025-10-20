8 of the Caribbean's Best Large Villa Rentals for Gatherings and Groups

Eight standout estates—from Turks & Caicos to Barbados—curated for groups, milestones, and multigenerational escapes.
MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Retreats unveils a concise edit of the Caribbean's best large-format private villas—homes built for gathering: chef-driven dining, seamless indoor–outdoor living, and front-row access to calm water, yacht days, and barefoot beaches. From Turks & Caicos Villas on Grace and Long Bay to estate-scale living in Barbados and designer compounds in St. Barts and the Dominican Republic, these addresses anchor group travel with privacy and polish.
Turks & Caicos — Providenciales
The Point (8 bedrooms) — Emerald Point/Grace Bay
Modern beachline architecture, an oversize infinity pool, and direct Grace Bay access—paired with chef and butler service for effortless days.
Dune House (8 bedrooms) — Long Bay Beach
A serene, design-forward beachfront on Long Bay—crafted in native stone and warm woods, made for kite-calm mornings and long, family-style dinners.
Villa Seafire (8 bedrooms) — Grace Bay/Smith's Reef
A statement, fully staffed estate on the west end of Grace Bay near Smith's Reef—big pool, gym, and easy jump-off for snorkel days.
Area notes — Turks & Caicos
- Best window: Nov–May; mornings are calmest for snorkeling/paddle days.
- Book Coco Bistro well ahead; add Half Moon Bay & Iguana Island to the boat plan.
Dominican Republic — Punta Cana & Cap Cana
Founders Villa Caribbean 5 (up to 11 bedrooms) — Cap Cana
Resort-linked villa near Punta Espada, Eden Roc Beach Club, and the marina—chef, butler, and sprawling indoor–outdoor living.
Ananda (8 bedrooms) — Punta Cana Resort
A broad, family-first layout with a statement pool and ocean-breeze terraces inside the gated Punta Cana Resort community.
Area notes — Punta Cana/Cap Cana
- Prime season: Dec–Apr.
- Lock tee times at Punta Espada/Corales early; pivot to Saona Island or Hoyo Azul on sargassum days.
St. Barts — Saint-Barthélemy
Villa Aura (6 bedrooms) — Gouverneur
Quiet elegance above Gouverneur with a long heated pool and sunset roof terrace—close to Saline and Gustavia nights.
Villa 3H (9 bedrooms) — Lurin
Two pools, cinema, wellness spaces, and panoramic 180° sea views—made for big groups that still want SBH chic.
Area notes — St. Barts
- Best window: Dec–Apr.
- Go early to Saline/Gouverneur; book Shellona or Le Toiny Beach Club for a lingering lunch.
Barbados — West Coast (St. Peter)
The Great House (12 suites; sleeps up to 30) — Platinum Coast
An estate-scale beachfront (main house, cottages, and gardens) with an infinity pool and the Great Bar—Barbados at its most gracious.
Area notes — Barbados
- Sweet spot: Jan–Apr; west-coast seas are calmest.
- Classic moves: catamaran with turtle stops; dinner at The Tides or Lone Star.
How to Book
Each villa is fully managed and bookable through Haute Retreats, with concierge curation from first inquiry to farewell breakfast. Browse the links above or contact the team for tailored quotes and availability.
- Web: hauteretreats.com
- Toll-Free (US/Canada): +1 (888) 279-6444
About Haute Retreats
Haute Retreats curates luxury villas and chalets worldwide with high-touch concierge service, recognized by Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 and 2025. From the Caribbean and Mexico to Europe and the Alps, the brand pairs extraordinary homes with thoughtful details and seamless planning.
More: hauteretreats.com
Media Contact
Angelica, Haute Retreats, 1 3054321731, [email protected], https://hauteretreats.com
SOURCE Haute Retreats
Share this article